Peloton Consulting Group Launches InsuranceXcelerate: Specialized Oracle Cloud EPM Solution for Insurance Planning

Empowering insurers to modernize planning amid market volatility and evolving regulatory demands

InsuranceXcelerate combines Peloton’s deep industry expertise with Oracle's industry-leading Cloud EPM platform to turn planning from a burden into a competitive advantage.” — Austin Chappell, Financial Services Practice Leader

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group , a leader in Oracle Cloud implementations and digital transformation, today announced the launch of InsuranceXcelerate, a specialized planning solution designed specifically for the insurance industry. This innovative offering leverages Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), empowering insurers to transform their planning processes, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver actionable strategic insights.InsuranceXcelerate directly addresses the complex challenges insurance companies face today, from disconnected planning processes and outdated legacy systems to ongoing pressure to improve expense and combined ratios. By offering a unified platform for premium modeling, expense planning, and strategic scenario analysis, InsuranceXcelerate enables faster planning cycles and more informed decision-making."Insurance companies are navigating unprecedented market volatility, regulatory complexity, and margin pressure that demand faster, smarter planning," said Austin Chappell, Financial Services Practice Lead at Peloton Consulting Group. "InsuranceXcelerate combines Peloton’s deep industry expertise with Oracle's industry-leading Cloud EPM platform to turn planning from a burden into a competitive advantage."Key Features of InsuranceXcelerate:• Premium & Loss Modeling: Multi-dimensional forecasting based on key operational drivers such as quote-to-bind ratio, retention, and loss frequency.• Expense Planning & Workforce: Position-based workforce planning and cost center budgeting utilizing Oracle's Intelligent Performance Management capabilities.• Expense Allocations: Dynamic allocation methodologies that provide actionable insights and opportunities for expense reduction.• Strategic Planning: Long-term scenario modeling for growth strategies, including market expansions, acquisitions & divestitures, and product launches.Available as a rapid-deployment solution or a customizable foundation, InsuranceXcelerate shortens implementation timelines and accelerates time-to-value. With pre-configured insurance-specific content and standardized delivery methodology, it reduces risk and outpaces traditional custom-built solutions."What truly differentiates InsuranceXcelerate is its insurance-first design," added Austin Chappell, Financial Services Practice Lead at Peloton Consulting Group. "This isn't a generic planning solution retrofitted for insurance. Its purpose is to meet the unique demands of insurance finance teams, from premium modeling to employee planning."InsuranceXcelerate is available immediately. For more information, visit www.pelotongroup.com About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.