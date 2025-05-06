Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina receives honorary doctorate in public administration

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, today received an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Zululand (UNIZULU), in recognition of her decades-long contribution to public service, education, and inclusive innovation.

She joined over 3000 graduates at UNIZULU’s KwaDlangezwa Campus in Empangeni who have qualified to receive their hard-earned degrees, diplomas and higher certificates at the university this year.

Speaking on behalf of the UNIZULU Council, Professor David Mabunda, the Chairperson of Council, affirmed that the Deputy Minister’s conferment was both valid and timely.

“We really celebrate your lifelong dedication to education, economic development and the empowerment of women and workers. Your service in government and beyond reflects a deep love for our people and an unyielding determination to uplift them. You remind us that leadership is not about power; it is about purpose.”

Likewise, Professor Xoliswa Mtose, UNIZULU Vice-Chancellor and Principal, commended Dr Gina for her great strides in both the education and governmental sector.

Addressing UNIZULU executive management; Faculty of Commerce, Administration and Law academic staff, graduates and other guests, the Deputy Minister expressed profound gratitude for the honour, which she described as both a personal and professional milestone.

“This conferment has deeply humbled me. It marks a major moment in my life, not just as a public servant, but as a woman, a daughter, and a proud rural-raised child,” said Dr Gina.

Born in the rural community of Ndwedwe, Deputy Minister Gina reflected on the journey from her modest beginnings to serving in high public office, crediting the University of Zululand for laying the foundation of her career. She received her first teaching degree from the institution before embarking on a career that spanned nearly 20 years in education, followed by her tenure as a Member of Parliament and now, as a Deputy Minister, serving her second term.

In her remarks, Dr Gina paid tribute to past honorary recipients of the university such as Dr. Pali Lehohla, Criselda Kanada, Lindelani Mkhize, Dr. Irvin Khoza, and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, emphasising the significance of being counted among such respected figures.

She also used the platform to call for greater inclusion of rural and township communities in science, technology, and innovation (STI) policy and programme implementation.

“Innovation must not benefit only the elite. We must leave the comfort of our Pretoria offices and go out to find grassroots innovators in rural and township areas and support them,” she said.

Deputy Minister Gina further highlighted the importance of STEM education and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), urging the graduating class to embrace technology and adapt their skills to meet the evolving demands of the modern economy.

“Artificial Intelligence is real. It is already reshaping careers in law, commerce, and administration. But human intervention will always be necessary. Learn it, master it, and use it to your advantage,” she encouraged.

UNIZULU has a long-standing partnership with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and in the recent past, the Deputy Minister met with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation to explore potential partnership in driving innovation and research in the region. One of the initiatives being explored between the two is the establishment of an optical telescope and astronomical observatory, which would be the first in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thanking her family for their enduring support, Dr Gina reaffirmed her commitment to using public office as a platform to effect meaningful change, particularly for the marginalised and underserved.

“Until we make a lasting impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans—especially in rural and township communities—we cannot say we’ve overcome the legacy of economic and social exclusion,” she said.

