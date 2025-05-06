IRM’s Dorothy Maseke CFIRM Appointed to the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Natural Capital 2025–2026

Dorothy Maseke CFIRM

IRM announces that Dorothy Maseke CFIRM, Deputy Chair, has been appointed as a Council Member of the WEF’s Global Future Council on Natural Capital for 2025–26

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is proud to announce that Dorothy Maseke CFIRM, IRM Deputy Chair, has been appointed as a Council Member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Natural Capital for 2025–2026.Dorothy joins an esteemed group of 22 leaders from diverse sectors and geographies, all united by a shared commitment to advancing the dialogue on how societies and economies can better recognise and integrate natural capital into global decision making.“It sure is an absolute privilege to be guided by our powerhouse co-chairs Prof Gretchen C. Daily and Prof. Deen Sanders OAM,” said Dorothy Maseke. “And to join an inspiring group of thinkers, doers, and changemakers who are all committed to reimagining how we value nature in our economies, in our systems, and in our lives.”The Global Future Councils are the World Economic Forum’s interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking and shaping agendas on critical global issues. The council will explore key policy shifts, financing mechanisms, and governance frameworks necessary to safeguarding nature.Dorothy’s appointment underscores IRM’s continued contribution to global thought leadership in risk management and sustainability.IRM’s work in environmental and social responsibility is further supported through its Climate Change and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Special Interest Groups.The Climate Change SIG provides a platform for members to explore the long-term impacts of climate-related risks and identify practical strategies for adaptation and resilience, particularly across supply chains and strategic risk planning.The ESG SIG promotes awareness and understanding of the evolving ESG landscape, supporting risk professionals in embedding ESG factors into decision-making, corporate reporting, and regulatory compliance.Together, these groups strengthen IRM’s role in driving forward-thinking conversations and equipping professionals to lead on sustainability and responsible risk governance.For more information about the Institute of Risk Management and our work in supporting leaders in sustainable and effective risk governance, visit www.theirm.org

What is Enterprise Risk Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.