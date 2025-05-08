The IEC Group names the Top 25 Global EOR Providers

The IEC Dynamic Map™ identified over 800 EOR companies, analyzing 110 in detail and recognizing the top 25 as IEC Elite Members. This map provides a comprehensive competitive positioning chart, aiding enterprises and financial investors in decision-making

The Employer of Record (EOR) market is set to expand from $6.9 billion in 2025 to $12 billion by 2030

Employer of Record services should be an essential component of every (CHRO) service portfolio for companies aiming to achieve globalization—especially in today’s unstable world, now more than ever.” — Luis Praxmarer, IEC CEO

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses navigate global expansion, the demand for Employer of Record (EOR) services continues to rise. These services streamline employment compliance and payroll across borders, enabling companies to focus on growth and operations.Recent IEC Group research reveals major shifts in the EOR space. The 2025 study emphasized compliance, employee vs. contractor classification, customer satisfaction, HR integration, and partner ecosystems. AI integration shaped product development this year.Key Findings:Market Growth: The EOR market is projected to reach $12 billion by 2030, fueled by demand for talent access, nomadic workforce models, centers of excellence, and consolidation of legal entities.Changes in IEC Dynamic Map:• New Leadership Entrants: WorkMotion , Mercans, and Skuad (Now Payoneer Workforce Management) join the top ranks.• Proven Leaders: G-P remains the industry benchmark, while Multiplier confirms their leadership position.• Downgrades: Several prior leaders lost position due to shifting capabilities and focus. Deel was excluded due to the ongoing allegations.Regional Deployment of EOR-engaged workers:- Europe, APAC, LATAM, and Africa all show healthy growth.- North America remains dominant at 36% market share.- EMEA now accounts for 26%.- APAC: 26%.- LATAM: 12%.While North American companies still represent over 49% of EOR model adoption.Competitive Landscape:The IEC Dynamic Map™ evaluated 800+ EOR firms, analyzing 110 in-depth and naming the top 25 as IEC Elite Members—a tool for buyers and investors navigating a crowded market.CHRO Challenges:CHROs face mounting global HR challenges. EORs address compliance and enable agility in talent acquisition and workforce deployment.Future Outlook:Innovation and VC funding in HR tech continue to reshape the EOR market. The future is defined by automation, AI, and scalable global solutions. The Year 2025 & 2026 might see several IPO’s in the EOR landscape.IEC Analyst Quotes:Luis Praxmarer, CEO of The IEC Group:“For globalizing companies, EORs are no longer optional—they’re strategic assets.”“Integrated EORs empower agility, simplify compliance, and enable companies to focus on innovation and core strategy.”For more information, please visit IEC Group's Website.Executive Summary:The IEC Group's 2025 study outlines an EOR market growing to $12B by 2030. New leaders—WorkMotion, Mercans, and Skuad (Now Payoneer Workforce Management)—emerge, with G-P as the undisputed leader, and Multiplier maintaining top status. The study highlights AI-driven development, compliance, classification accuracy, and HR integration. Europe, APAC, LATAM, and Africa show expansion. EOR services are increasingly essential for companies managing a complex, global workforce.About the Authors: Study Responsible: Luis PraxmarerIEC: www.theiecgroup.com G-P: www.globalization-partners.com/resources/report-iec-global-eor-market-2025 Skuad: https://www.skuad.io/demo?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=IEC_Press_Release&utm_campaign=IEC_Study_May25 WorkMotion: https://workmotion.com/ Multiplier: www.usemultuplier.com About The IEC GroupThe IEC Group (International Expansion Group, Limited) is a global business research and advisory firm. As a trusted business partner, The IEC Group is committed to helping corporations, organizations, and service and technology providers excel in their expansion strategy. The IEC Group specializes in globalization strategy, business transformation, operation excellence, merger & acquisition, human resource management, recruiting, compliance, legal, tax, and accounting.Founded in 2022 The IEC Group consists of a team of highly experienced executive practitioners and partners with experience working with technology leadership teams across virtually every industry and geography to deliver successful organizational change. We work with clients with ambition and the will to be leading-edge players. Clients appreciate our challenging, pragmatic, and collaborative style of working and our insight into the profound organizational and leadership changes facing their industries.For more information please contact our office or send us an Email to pm@theIECgroup.com

