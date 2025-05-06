Funding now open to strengthen community sheds across SA

Release date: 05/05/25

Community Sheds across South Australia are invited to apply for up to $30,000 in funding to support the growth, connection and sustainability of local sheds, through the latest round of the Grants SA Community Sheds program.

Designed to strengthen grassroots community organisations, the funding helps sheds create and enhance inclusive spaces where people can connect, share skills, and find purpose to support wellbeing and reduce social isolation.

The grants can be used for a broad range of projects including minor infrastructure upgrades, new tools and equipment, safety measures, sustainability projects, communal kitchen and garden resources, and volunteer or mentoring programs.

One shed to benefit from previous funding is the Whyalla Men’s Shed, which received support in 2022/23 to improve its facilities. The Whyalla Shed is a grass roots, volunteer-run organisation with around 60 members, focused on advancing mental health and wellbeing.

It provides a supportive, hands-on environment where members can socialise, learn, and contribute to meaningful projects that give back to their community.

This funding round prioritises support for sheds that foster inclusion and engagement among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, people from new and emerging culturally diverse communities, people with disability, those experiencing financial hardship, and individuals living in rural or remote areas.

Applications for the Grants SA Community Sheds 2025–26 round are open now and close at 3:00pm on 19 June 2025. To apply, visit dhs.sa.gov.au/grantsSA or contact the Grants SA team on 1300 650 985.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Human Services Nat Cook

This funding helps ensure sheds remain welcoming, inclusive, and safe spaces for all members of the community.

We’re investing in local solutions to combat loneliness, support mental health, and create stronger communities.

Whether it’s through mentoring, volunteering, or just sharing a cuppa and a chat, sheds can change lives, and this program helps make that possible.

Attributable to Gary Misan, Whyalla Men’s Shed

This funding allowed us to make much-needed upgrades to our workshop, which means our members can work more safely and comfortably. It’s made a real difference to how often people come in and how connected they feel.

For many of our members, the shed isn’t just about projects; it’s about purpose, mateship, and having a place where they feel valued and supported. This kind of support helps us keep that going.