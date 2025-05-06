Smoking them out: $23 million in illicit tobacco seized across SA

Release date: 06/05/25

More than $23 million in illicit tobacco and vapes have been seized across South Australia since the beginning of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s crackdown.

Since 1 July, our illicit tobacco taskforce within Consumer and Business Services, in partnership with SAPOL’s Operation Eclipse and other agencies, has seized millions of dollars’ worth of illicit cigarettes, vapes and loose tobacco.

This includes:

17.2 million cigarettes valued at $13.7 million.

105,100 vapes valued at $4.5 million vapes.

6 tonnes of loose tobacco valued at $3.1 million.

2.3 million cigarette tubes valued at $1.4 million.

834 nicotine pouches valued at $25,000.

More than 500 inspections have been conducted around the state with 20 per cent of these taking place in regional South Australia representing $4 million of the illicit products seized.

The Minister has also issued 33 short-term closure orders and successfully had two long term closure orders approved by the Magistrates Court for illicit tobacco stores in Salisbury North and Hackham West.

The Malinauskas Government has been relentless in its fight against the illicit tobacco trade investing $16 million in a new taskforce within Consumer and Business Services from 1 July last year.

The State Government has also introduced among the toughest penalties of any state or territory in the nation against the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco, with fines of up to $1.5 million for those caught selling.

The Government has also recently passed legislation to increase fines to up to $6.6 million for the supply and possession of commercial quantities of illicit tobacco and vapes.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We are leaving no stone unturned in our fight against illegal tobacco and vapes.

We are out raiding illegal tobacco stores, seizing their products and shutting these stores down.

The government has now seized more than $23 million worth of illicit tobacco and vapes. That is millions of cigarettes and vapes that are not out in our community destroying the health of South Australians with the profits going to organised crime.

We are committed to ending the illicit tobacco trade in South Australia and putting these criminals out of business.