Senate Resolution 101 Printer's Number 736

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 736

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

101

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND KANE, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Asthma and Allergy

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Approximately 4.9 million children in the United

States currently have asthma; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 28 million individuals in the United States

have asthma; and

WHEREAS, More than 1 million adults in this Commonwealth have

asthma; and

WHEREAS, Asthma is one of the most common chronic

noncommunicable diseases among children; and

WHEREAS, More than 1.7 million individuals per year visit

emergency departments because of asthma's effects; and

WHEREAS, Asthma is a leading cause of hospitalizations and

school absences due to a chronic disease among children; and

WHEREAS, The total economic cost of asthma in the United

States was $81.9 billion per year from 2008 to 2013; and

WHEREAS, Asthma is a manageable disease that claimed the

lives of more than 3,500 individuals in the United States in

