Senate Bill 722 Printer's Number 737
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 737
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
722
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN,
COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, BROWN,
MILLER, BAKER, DUSH, STEFANO AND ROBINSON, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
classes of income.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 303(a)(2) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
Section 303. Classes of Income.--(a) The classes of income
referred to above are as follows:
* * *
(2) Net profits. The net income from the operation of a
business, profession, or other activity, after provision for all
costs and expenses incurred in the conduct thereof, determined
