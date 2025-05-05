Senate Resolution 102 Printer's Number 739
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 739
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
102
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HUGHES, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA,
PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, SCHWANK, KANE,
STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of May 5 through 11, 2025, as "Lung Cancer
Action Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of
cancer deaths of men and women in both the United States and
Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, For 2025, the American Cancer Society's estimate for
new lung cancer diagnoses in Pennsylvania is approximately
10,250, resulting in 5,820 deaths across the Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Half of all people diagnosed with lung cancer do not
live beyond one year after diagnosis; and
WHEREAS, Lung cancer has one of the lowest survival rates
compared to other major cancers and kills approximately 361
people each day; and
WHEREAS, Since 2014, the American Lung Association's LUNG
FORCE initiative has been working to ensure that fewer people
are diagnosed with lung cancer and those living with the disease
live longer; and
