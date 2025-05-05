Senate Resolution 102 Printer's Number 739

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 739

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

102

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HUGHES, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA,

PHILLIPS-HILL, COMITTA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, SCHWANK, KANE,

STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of May 5 through 11, 2025, as "Lung Cancer

Action Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of

cancer deaths of men and women in both the United States and

Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, For 2025, the American Cancer Society's estimate for

new lung cancer diagnoses in Pennsylvania is approximately

10,250, resulting in 5,820 deaths across the Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Half of all people diagnosed with lung cancer do not

live beyond one year after diagnosis; and

WHEREAS, Lung cancer has one of the lowest survival rates

compared to other major cancers and kills approximately 361

people each day; and

WHEREAS, Since 2014, the American Lung Association's LUNG

FORCE initiative has been working to ensure that fewer people

are diagnosed with lung cancer and those living with the disease

live longer; and

