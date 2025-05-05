Senate Resolution 103 Printer's Number 740
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 740
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
103
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-
HILL, FONTANA, J. WARD, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY,
KANE AND COMITTA, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Raising awareness for apraxia in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Childhood apraxia of speech is a challenging and
complicated neurological speech disorder affecting children; and
WHEREAS, This disorder makes it difficult or impossible for
children to accurately produce sounds, syllables or words
despite knowing what they want to say and having a good
understanding of language; and
WHEREAS, Little is known about apraxia, which has no known
cause; and
WHEREAS, Apraxia has no cure and much more research into this
disorder is needed; and
WHEREAS, Parents whose children have been diagnosed with
apraxia and many speech therapists who work with those children
have emphasized the importance of early intervention and the
significant impact it can have on speech development in
children; and
WHEREAS, The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
