Senate Resolution 103 Printer's Number 740

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 740

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

103

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-

HILL, FONTANA, J. WARD, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY,

KANE AND COMITTA, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Raising awareness for apraxia in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Childhood apraxia of speech is a challenging and

complicated neurological speech disorder affecting children; and

WHEREAS, This disorder makes it difficult or impossible for

children to accurately produce sounds, syllables or words

despite knowing what they want to say and having a good

understanding of language; and

WHEREAS, Little is known about apraxia, which has no known

cause; and

WHEREAS, Apraxia has no cure and much more research into this

disorder is needed; and

WHEREAS, Parents whose children have been diagnosed with

apraxia and many speech therapists who work with those children

have emphasized the importance of early intervention and the

significant impact it can have on speech development in

children; and

WHEREAS, The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17