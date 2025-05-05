Senate Bill 367 Printer's Number 748

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 315

PRINTER'S NO. 748

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

367

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND MILLER, MARCH 6, 2025

SENATOR COLEMAN, INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, AS AMENDED,

MAY 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in neighborhood improvement zones, PROVIDING FOR

CONTRACTING AUTHORITY MEMBERSHIP AND further providing for

confidentiality.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1908-B of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

SECTION 1. THE ACT OF MARCH 4, 1971 (P.L.6, NO.2), KNOWN AS

THE TAX REFORM CODE OF 1971, IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SECTION TO

READ:

SECTION 1902.1-B. CONTRACTING AUTHORITY MEMBERSHIP.

(A) BOARD OF DIRECTORS.--THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE EFFECTIVE

DATE OF THIS SECTION, THE TERM OF OFFICE OF ALL MEMBERS OF THE

