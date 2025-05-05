Senate Bill 367 Printer's Number 748
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 315
PRINTER'S NO. 748
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
367
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND MILLER, MARCH 6, 2025
SENATOR COLEMAN, INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, AS AMENDED,
MAY 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in neighborhood improvement zones, PROVIDING FOR
CONTRACTING AUTHORITY MEMBERSHIP AND further providing for
confidentiality.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1908-B of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
SECTION 1. THE ACT OF MARCH 4, 1971 (P.L.6, NO.2), KNOWN AS
THE TAX REFORM CODE OF 1971, IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SECTION TO
READ:
SECTION 1902.1-B. CONTRACTING AUTHORITY MEMBERSHIP.
(A) BOARD OF DIRECTORS.--THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE EFFECTIVE
DATE OF THIS SECTION, THE TERM OF OFFICE OF ALL MEMBERS OF THE
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.