Senate Bill 709 Printer's Number 745

(1) If a committee concludes that a health facility has
failed to implement the safety recommendations of the
committee, the committee, by vote of a majority of the
members, may report the health facility's failure to the
department.
(2) If, after an investigation, the department
determines that the health facility is acting in bad faith
and failing to implement safety recommendations of the
committee, the department may impose penalties against the
health facility, including appropriate fines and
administrative penalties in accordance with section 7.
(3) Additionally, any individual has the ability to file
a complaint with the department for a violation of this act.
(4) If an activity, policy or practice has been reported
to management and, after reasonable opportunity for
correction, the problem has not been corrected or resolved
and an employee or a representative of the employees still
believes that a violation of the workplace violence
prevention program remains or that substantial risk of
workplace violence exists, such employee or representative of
the employees may request an inspection by giving notice to
the department of such a violation or risk. Such notice and
request shall be in writing, shall specify with reasonable
particularity the grounds for the notice and shall be signed
by the employee or representative of employees. A copy of
such notice shall be provided to the employer, except that on
the request of the person giving notice, such person's name
shall be withheld. If the department finds such a complaint
to be credible, an inspection shall be made by the
