Senate Bill 709 Printer's Number 745

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - (b) Reports to department.--

(1) If a committee concludes that a health facility has

failed to implement the safety recommendations of the

committee, the committee, by vote of a majority of the

members, may report the health facility's failure to the

department.

(2) If, after an investigation, the department

determines that the health facility is acting in bad faith

and failing to implement safety recommendations of the

committee, the department may impose penalties against the

health facility, including appropriate fines and

administrative penalties in accordance with section 7.

(3) Additionally, any individual has the ability to file

a complaint with the department for a violation of this act.

(4) If an activity, policy or practice has been reported

to management and, after reasonable opportunity for

correction, the problem has not been corrected or resolved

and an employee or a representative of the employees still

believes that a violation of the workplace violence

prevention program remains or that substantial risk of

workplace violence exists, such employee or representative of

the employees may request an inspection by giving notice to

the department of such a violation or risk. Such notice and

request shall be in writing, shall specify with reasonable

particularity the grounds for the notice and shall be signed

by the employee or representative of employees. A copy of

such notice shall be provided to the employer, except that on

the request of the person giving notice, such person's name

shall be withheld. If the department finds such a complaint

to be credible, an inspection shall be made by the

20250SB0709PN0745 - 8 -

