Senate Resolution 104 Printer's Number 747

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 747

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

104

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, FARRY, BROOKS, ROBINSON,

BARTOLOTTA, KANE, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, HUGHES,

PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, BROWN, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,

COMITTA, MARTIN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND CULVER, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Mammography

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, A mammogram is a noninvasive X-ray used to detect

breast abnormalities and cancer; and

WHEREAS, Mammograms often detect cancer early, long before it

can be felt and when it is most treatable, and can allow women

to avoid more extensive treatment; and

WHEREAS, An estimated one in four women from 50 to 74 years

of age has not received a mammogram in the past two years; and

WHEREAS, Women who reported cost as a barrier to access

health care are approximately twice as likely not to pursue

a follow-up mammogram or screening; and

WHEREAS, Screening mammograms have been shown to provide

increased odds of survival by reducing breast cancer death by

22% and one study shows mammography screening cuts the risk of

dying from breast cancer nearly in half; and

WHEREAS, Three out of four women diagnosed with breast cancer

