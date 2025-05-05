Senate Resolution 104 Printer's Number 747
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 747
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
104
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, FARRY, BROOKS, ROBINSON,
BARTOLOTTA, KANE, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, HUGHES,
PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, BROWN, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,
COMITTA, MARTIN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND CULVER, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Mammography
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, A mammogram is a noninvasive X-ray used to detect
breast abnormalities and cancer; and
WHEREAS, Mammograms often detect cancer early, long before it
can be felt and when it is most treatable, and can allow women
to avoid more extensive treatment; and
WHEREAS, An estimated one in four women from 50 to 74 years
of age has not received a mammogram in the past two years; and
WHEREAS, Women who reported cost as a barrier to access
health care are approximately twice as likely not to pursue
a follow-up mammogram or screening; and
WHEREAS, Screening mammograms have been shown to provide
increased odds of survival by reducing breast cancer death by
22% and one study shows mammography screening cuts the risk of
dying from breast cancer nearly in half; and
WHEREAS, Three out of four women diagnosed with breast cancer
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.