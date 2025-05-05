Senate Bill 731 Printer's Number 749
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 749
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
731
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, COLLETT, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, LANGERHOLC
AND HAYWOOD, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, MAY 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled
"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration
thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery
Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of
funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes
from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"
in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, providing for
short title of chapter and further providing for
determination of eligibility; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91),
known as the State Lottery Law, is amended by adding a section
to read:
Section 501. Short title of chapter.
This chapter may be referred to as the Pharmaceutical
Assistance Contract for the Elderly Act.
Section 2. Section 501 of the act is renumbered to read:
Section [501] 501.1. Legislative findings.
Finding that an increasing number of the Commonwealth's
elderly citizens who are living on fixed incomes are
