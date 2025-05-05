Submit Release
Senate Bill 731 Printer's Number 749

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 749

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

731

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, COLLETT, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, LANGERHOLC

AND HAYWOOD, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, MAY 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled

"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration

thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery

Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of

funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes

from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"

in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, providing for

short title of chapter and further providing for

determination of eligibility; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91),

known as the State Lottery Law, is amended by adding a section

to read:

Section 501. Short title of chapter.

This chapter may be referred to as the Pharmaceutical

Assistance Contract for the Elderly Act.

Section 2. Section 501 of the act is renumbered to read:

Section [501] 501.1. Legislative findings.

Finding that an increasing number of the Commonwealth's

elderly citizens who are living on fixed incomes are

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

