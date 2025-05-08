New Audiobook Tells the Story of a Mother’s Strength in Early 1900s Iowa

Where Courage Began, the bestselling novel by G.L. Gooding, now available in audiobook format

The story brings to life the unforgettable journey of Velma, a young girl growing up in early 20th-century rural Iowa.

Exceptionally well written with a genuine and memorable flair for the kind of 'feel good' narrative fiction that wins literary prizes...fully entertaining, engaging, and memorable...” — Midwest Book Review

WOODWARD, IA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, listeners everywhere can now experience Where Courage Began, the bestselling novel by G.L. Gooding, in audiobook format. Narrated by acclaimed voice artist Kate Wisniewski, the story brings to life the unforgettable journey of Velma, a young girl growing up in early 20th-century rural Iowa.

The book, which serves as the first in the Velma’s Story series, was born from a single question the author asked his aging mother: “What’s your earliest memory?” Her answer surprised him. At just five years old, Velma had been left to watch over her baby brothers in a drafty Iowa farmhouse while their mother walked out into a whiteout blizzard, trying to save their father’s life. That memory stayed with Gooding and became the foundation for a best-selling saga that has touched readers around the world.

Gooding’s novel, and the larger Velma’s Story series, has been compared to "Little House on the Prairie" for a new generation. Readers and critics have praised the historical accuracy and emotional depth of the writing, along with its honest portrayal of life’s hardships and the strength found in family bonds. Now, with Wisniewski’s heartfelt narration, listeners can connect to Velma’s courage in a whole new way.

“Kate was able to truly capture my mother’s voice and spirit,” said Gooding. “So many people have told me that Velma reminds them of their own mothers or grandmothers. That kind of connection means the world to me.”

Whether you’re discovering Velma’s story for the first time or revisiting it in audio, Where Courage Began makes a thoughtful and meaningful gift for Mother’s Day. It’s a tribute to the mothers who raised us, inspired us, and helped shape who we are.

The audiobook is available now through Tantor Media on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. The next two audiobooks in the series, The Road to Resilience and The Long Journey, are set to release this summer.

ABOUT G.L. GOODING

Ohio novelist G. L. Gooding is the author of five novels that have warmed the hearts of audiences around the globe. Gooding and his wife Sarah live in Chagrin Falls, Ohio with their beloved dog Cooper.

Gooding is significantly visually impaired. After multiple retinal detachments, he faced severe central vision loss while finishing his first novel. Although living with Ocular Histoplasmosis, which has symptoms similar to Macular Degeneration, Gooding has found creative ways to write, edit, and produce his work.

ABOUT KATE WISNIEWSKI

Kate Wisniewski is a stage actor, audiobook narrator and voice over artist.

As an audiobook narrator Kate is on the roster of publishers such as Tantor, Bee Audio, and Deyan. Her audiobook narration work includes titles in Romance, Suspense, History/Biography, and Erotica. Her voice over work earned her the title of one of ‘Seattle’s Best Voices’ and her clients include Pepsico, Microsoft, Seattle Space Needle, WA Department of Health, Seattle Mariners, Gene Juarez Salons, Hollywood Video, Safeco, Washington Mutual Bank, the Seattle Aquarium, and many more.

ABOUT THE BOOKS BY G.L. GOODING

Velma’s Story Series: A hit series in Family Sagas for Amazon, Where Courage Began, Road to Resilience, and The Long Journey pay homage to the author’s mother, offering an authentic look at life in rural America during the early 20th century. The series has a fourth book expected in 2025, as well as three audio editions released by Summer 2025.

Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls: An award-winning literary sequel to the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life. Narrated by audiobook legend George Guidall, it’s a must-read for fans of the iconic movie.

The Wandering Woodie Series: Featuring Murder in Minnesota and Felonies in Florida, this historic mystery series immerses readers in the early 1970s through riveting road trips filled with danger, suspense, and heartwarming camaraderie.

Yellum: A faith-inspired tale of a special donkey tasked with carrying Mary to Bethlehem. This touching story is available in both print and audiobook formats.

For more information or author interviews, contact Robin Blakely.

