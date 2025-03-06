Beloved Iowa Series Expands: "Where Courage Began" Now Available as Audiobook

Where Courage Began by G.L. Gooding Now Available on Audiobook Bestselling family saga Velma's Story by G.L. Gooding

This Iowa-based family series has been described by historic fiction lovers as this generation’s “Little House on the Prairie” family saga.

Exceptionally well written with a genuine and memorable flair for the kind of 'feel good' narrative fiction that wins literary prizes...fully entertaining, engaging, and memorable...” — Midwest Book Review

WOODWARD, IA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where Courage Began, the first book in the bestselling Velma’s Story series by G.L. Gooding is now available in audiobook format. Bringing this heartfelt and inspiring life story to a whole new audience, Gooding’s fact-based novel is narrated by acclaimed voice artist Kate Wisniewski. The next two audiobooks, The Road to Resilience and The Long Journey, are slated to be released in Summer 2025.

Gooding’s series chronicles the incredible life story of his mother, Velma. His work has captured the hearts of readers and achieved bestseller status in the family saga, family life, and historical fiction genres on Amazon. Now, through the power of audiobook storytelling, Velma’s journey will resonate with audiences in an even more immersive and emotional way.

Gooding's inspiration for writing this work stemmed from a poignant moment shared with his elderly mother. When Gooding asked his mom for her earliest memory, she unexpectedly recounted a very harrowing tale. At just 5 years old, Velma and her 7-year-old sister were left alone to care for their baby brothers by the stove in an Iowa farmhouse. The children watched their mother disappear into a blinding Midwest blizzard to seek help for their father who was dying in the other room. From this deeply personal memory, Gooding drew inspiration to weave a rich tapestry of resilience, family bonds, and unwavering determination based on his mother’s real-life story.

The series, set in early 20th-century rural Iowa, authentically portrays the hardships faced by a young, widowed family. Readers and critics have praised Gooding’s rich storytelling, historical accuracy, and the timeless values woven throughout the books like faith, perseverance, and the power of family. Fans of Little House on the Prairie will find a familiar warmth in Velma’s tale.

The transition to audiobook format is a natural evolution for Velma’s Story, allowing audiences to experience the depth of emotion and vivid historical detail in an entirely new way. Narrator Kate Wisniewski shines with a dynamic performance that breathes life into Velma’s journey, immersing listeners in a bygone era filled with both trials and triumphs.

Gooding says, “Kate Wisniewski was able to capture the essence of my mother's indomitable spirit. Readers often say that Velma reminds them of their own mothers and grandmothers, and that my work speaks to the profound impact mothers can have on shaping our lives and inspiring us to face challenges with grace and determination. My mother would be overwhelmed by the incredible attention.”

The audiobook edition of Where Courage Began is now available from Tantor Media on major platforms including Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. The Road to Resilience and The Long Journey will be released in Summer 2025. Whether experiencing Velma’s journey for the first time or revisiting it in the new format, listeners are a heartfelt story of resilience, love, and the enduring power of family bonds.

ABOUT G.L. GOODING

Ohio novelist G. L. Gooding is the author of five novels that have warmed the hearts of audiences around the globe. Gooding and his wife Sarah live in Chagrin Falls, Ohio with their beloved dog Cooper.

Gooding is significantly visually impaired. After multiple retinal detachments, he faced severe central vision loss while finishing his first novel. Although living with Ocular Histoplasmosis, which has symptoms similar to Macular Degeneration, Gooding has found creative ways to write, edit, and produce his work.

ABOUT KATE WISNIEWSKI

Kate Wisniewski is a stage actor, audiobook narrator and voice over artist.

As an audiobook narrator Kate is on the roster of publishers such as Tantor, Bee Audio, and Deyan. Her audiobook narration work includes titles in Romance, Suspense, History/Biography, and Erotica. Her voice over work earned her the title of one of ‘Seattle’s Best Voices’ and her clients include Pepsico, Microsoft, Seattle Space Needle, WA Department of Health, Seattle Mariners, Gene Juarez Salons, Hollywood Video, Safeco, Washington Mutual Bank, the Seattle Aquarium, and many more.

ABOUT THE BOOKS BY G.L. GOODING

Velma’s Story Series: A hit series in Family Sagas for Amazon, Where Courage Began, Road to Resilience, and The Long Journey pay homage to the author’s mother, offering an authentic look at life in rural America during the early 20th century. The series has a fourth book expected in 2025, as well as three audio editions released by Summer 2025.

Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls: An award-winning literary sequel to the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life. Narrated by audiobook legend George Guidall, it’s a must-read for fans of the iconic movie.

The Wandering Woodie Series: Featuring Murder in Minnesota and Felonies in Florida, this historic mystery series immerses readers in the early 1970s through riveting road trips filled with danger, suspense, and heartwarming camaraderie.

Yellum: A faith-inspired tale of a special donkey tasked with carrying Mary to Bethlehem. This touching story is available in both print and audiobook formats.

www.GLGooding.com

For more information or author interviews, contact Robin Blakely.

Text or call Robin at 660-973-2723.

Email Robin@CreativeCenterofAmerica.com

