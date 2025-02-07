Ohio Author G.L. Gooding Unveils New Mystery Adventure: Felonies in Florida

Felonies in Florida - Book 2 in the Wondering Woodie Mystery Series by G.L. Gooding Ohio-based author G.L. Gooding with best-selling novels

Get ready for another thrilling journey with Vietnam veteran Jamie Masters, his loyal German Shepherd Cheetah, and their close-knit, quirky group of friends.

An author with a genuine flair for originality and the kind of narrative driven storytelling style perfectly suited to a mystery suspense thriller..” — Midwest Book Review

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated return of the Wandering Woodie series is here! In his latest release, Felonies in Florida, acclaimed Ohio author G.L. Gooding invites readers on another thrilling journey with Vietnam veteran Jamie Masters, his loyal German Shepherd Cheetah, and their close-knit, quirky group of friends.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Set in the fall of 1971, Felonies in Florida follows the gang to Sarasota, Florida, in their lovingly restored 1946 Ford Woodie and teardrop trailer. Hoping for a quiet winter getaway, they instead find themselves tangled in a web of mystery and danger. The murder of a prominent businessman has the local community on edge, but when one of their own is accused of a separate violent crime, the stakes grow personal.

Determined to clear their friend’s name, Jamie and Cal Warren, both former Military Policemen, take on jobs at a private investigation firm. As the group uncovers layers of conspiracy involving robbery, intimidation, and murder, they must work together to bring the culprits to justice. Gooding’s trademark blend of historical fiction and gripping suspense is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

The Inspiration Behind THE SERIES

Author G.L. Gooding drew from his own memories of the turbulent early 1970s to bring The Wandering Woodie Mysteries to life.

Reflecting on a time when soldiers returned from war "without a plan or focus," the author crafted a series rooted in the struggles of a generation. “I wanted to tell the story of a ragtag band whose pristine youths of the ’50s transitioned into tragic adulthoods filled with war in Asia and conflict at home,” Gooding shares. “In the early ’70s, soldiers returned to their hometowns without a plan or focus.” Inspired by that era, Gooding imagined a reluctant owner of a restored ’46 Ford Woodie setting out on a solo road trip, only to be joined by a group of "similarly lost souls" Gooding has created a compelling blend of nostalgia, camaraderie, and suspense. Readers are drawn to the characters and the unbreakable bonds and quirky dynamics that often echo their own friend groups.

About G.L. Gooding

American novelist G.L. Gooding is the author of seven novels that masterfully blend historical fiction with mystery. Based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, with his wife Sarah and their beloved dog Cooper, Gooding’s journey as a writer is marked by resilience. Despite significant vision loss due to Ocular Histoplasmosis, Gooding has found innovative ways to continue creating compelling stories that captivate readers.

Gooding’s Books: A Literary Journey Through History and Mystery

The Wandering Woodie Series: Featuring Murder in Minnesota and Felonies in Florida, this historic mystery series immerses readers in the early 1970s through riveting road trips filled with danger, suspense, and heartwarming camaraderie.

Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls: An award-winning sequel to the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life. Narrated by audiobook legend George Guidall, it’s a must-read for fans of the iconic movie.

Velma’s Story Series: A hit series in Family Sagas for Amazon, Where Courage Began, Road to Resilience, and The Long Journeypay homage to the author’s mother, offering an authentic look at life in rural America during the early 20th century. The series has a fourth book expected in 2025, as well as audio editions released by Summer 2025.

Yellum: A faith-inspired tale of a special donkey tasked with carrying Mary to Bethlehem. This touching story is available in both print and audiobook formats.

Availability

Felonies in Florida is available in paperback and e-book editions. To learn more about G.L. Gooding and his works, visit www.GLGooding.com. For interviews or additional information, please contact Robin Blakely at 660-973-2723 or Robin@CreativeCenterofAmerica.com.

Dive into the Wandering Woodie adventure today – where history, mystery, and heart collide!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.