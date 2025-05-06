Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,290 in the last 365 days.

Sessions offer insights on the new political landscape, communications

John Ashbrook, founding partner, Cavalry LLC, and co-host of the Ruthless Podcast, yesterday moderated a panel discussion between Leigh Ann Caldwell, chief Washington correspondent, Puck; Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief, Politico; and Jake Sherman, co-founder, Punchbowl News. The panelists discussed the first 100 days of the second Trump administration, the changing media landscape and the political possibilities for 2026 and beyond.

Ashbrook then welcomed former senior counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway to review the strategies behind and possible pitfalls of political polling, the potential obstacles and opportunities surrounding the president’s reconciliation bill and its potential impact on the 2026 midterm elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sessions offer insights on the new political landscape, communications

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more