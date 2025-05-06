Sessions offer insights on the new political landscape, communications

John Ashbrook, founding partner, Cavalry LLC, and co-host of the Ruthless Podcast, yesterday moderated a panel discussion between Leigh Ann Caldwell, chief Washington correspondent, Puck; Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief, Politico; and Jake Sherman, co-founder, Punchbowl News. The panelists discussed the first 100 days of the second Trump administration, the changing media landscape and the political possibilities for 2026 and beyond.

Ashbrook then welcomed former senior counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway to review the strategies behind and possible pitfalls of political polling, the potential obstacles and opportunities surrounding the president’s reconciliation bill and its potential impact on the 2026 midterm elections.