HSCC launches toolkit to strengthen essential health care services and prevent cyberattacks

The Health Sector Coordinating Council Oct. 7 released its Sector Mapping and Risk Toolkit, created to help health care providers and other organizations visualize key services that support essential health care workflows and determine which of them present critical risk of cyberattack disruption capable of impacting care delivery, operations and liquidity. The toolkit consists of 17 health care workflow maps and usage guidelines and encourages organizations to prioritize their risks, mitigate them where possible and develop recovery and continuity plans that cannot be controlled or mitigated.

The SMART initiative was created in April 2024 as a response to the cyberattack on Change Healthcare two months earlier. The AHA contributed the development of this project, which has helped identify these systemically important, mission-critical services for health care.

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.