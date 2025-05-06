Rep. Robin Kelly speaks on Medicaid, maternal health

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., member of the Health Subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce Committee and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust and the bipartisan Maternal Health Caucus, spoke to AHA Annual Meeting attendees about the threats posed to the Medicaid program, particularly how major cuts under consideration in Congress would threaten access to vital care, including maternal health services.

As the House Energy and Commerce committee prepares to vote as early as next week on its part of the House budget reconciliation bill that calls for major cuts to Medicaid, Kelly urged attendees not to give up hope. “This is no time to stay on the sidelines,” she said. “Your voices must be heard … and together we will keep marching forward to a healthier America.”