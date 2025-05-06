AHA honors federal health care leaders

The AHA today presented two federal hospital leaders with awards recognizing outstanding service to the health care field. Patricia Hastings, chief consultant and executive director for Health Outcomes of Military Exposures, Department of Veterans Affairs, was recognized with the 2025 Award for Excellence and Trina Morrisette, chief of information management, Defense Health Agency, Hearing Center for Excellence, with the 2025 Special Achievement Award.

“Our federal health systems and health care workers play a pivotal role in the hospital field, continually advancing care to better serve patients across both the federal and private sectors,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “We are honored to recognize Patricia Hastings and Trina Morrisette for their exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to their patients and communities.”

These awards recognize uniformed and non-uniformed federal health care leaders who have distinguished themselves through singularly significant or innovative achievements and leadership that have contributed substantially to the mission of the federal health system.