Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,287 in the last 365 days.

Pediatric flu deaths hit 15-year high

Though seasonal flu activity is low or minimal across the country, 216 pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza virus infection have been tallied so far for the 2024-2025 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s FluView. The current total of pediatric deaths exceeds the previous high reported for a regular (non-pandemic) season, which was 207 deaths reported during the 2023-2024 season. The highest tally on record is 288 deaths from the 2009-2010 flu season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pediatric flu deaths hit 15-year high

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more