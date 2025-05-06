World leader in Bluetooth inflight Connectivity

ASIP Tech Inc. Expands Market Reach with New BizjetInternet Installations on Global Express, Falcon 900, and Gulfstream IV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIP Tech Inc. (USOTC: IPTK) today announced that its distribution partner, BizjetMobile, has new installations of the company’s flagship BizjetInternet system on a Bombardier Global Express, Dassault Falcon 900, and Gulfstream IV. These additions mark a significant step in expanding BIzjetMobiles footprint in the global business aviation connectivity market.“As more operators seek reliable and affordable inflight solutions, these new installations reflect accelerating demand across multiple aircraft classes,” said Ron Chapman, President of ASIP Tech. “This growth reinforces our position as a cost-effective alternative to high-bandwidth systems like Starlink and OneWeb, especially for operators prioritizing messaging and email over video streaming.”BizjetInternet, powered by Iridium Certus , is the only Bluetooth-based inflight platform delivering unlimited SMS, email, and WhatsApp messaging through a single mobile app—for a flat rate of $599 USD per month. Its disruptive pricing model positions it as an ideal solution for cost-conscious operators in a traditionally high-cost connectivity space.The recent rollout of GetMail 2.0 has further strengthened the platform, enabling seamless integration with Outlook/Office 365, Gmail, and corporate mail servers. With data compression capabilities reducing usage by up to 95%, BizjetInternet delivers operational efficiency while lowering satellite airtime costs.Investor Outlook:As the business aviation market continues its post-pandemic recovery and global fleet expansion, demand for affordable inflight connectivity is rising. BizjetInternet is well-positioned to capture share in this growing sector by offering a unique combination of low operating cost, global coverage, and scalability across both small and large-cabin aircraft.With installations accelerating and a growing installed base, ASIP Tech remains focused on expanding its recurring revenue model through BizjetInternet subscriptions and driving long-term shareholder value.About AS-IP Tech, Inc.AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new aviation communication technologies worldwide.Over the past decade ASIP Tech created a new method of connectivity for aircraft passengers with the aim of eliminating the high costs of inflight connectivity. The corporate jet version, Bizjetinternet, is distributed BizjetMobile LLC and the airline version is distributed by fflya Limited.Safe Harbor Disclosure:This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "project," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.For more information: Contact Ron.chapman@asiptech.com or Adam.chapman@bizjetmobile.com

