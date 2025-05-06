O.R. TRAX Deployed Across ASCs, Delivering 100% Compliance and Real-Time Notifications

Increase Efficiency, Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Expenses - at No Charge

Touchless platform transforms ASCs by automating vendor credentialing and surgical scheduling - delivering six months of perfect compliance and audit readiness.

We didn’t just fix compliance—we built a new operational muscle” — Director of Operations at one center

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of high-volume ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Florida has achieved 100% vendor credentialing compliance for six consecutive months, using the cloud-based platform from O.R. TRAX—without installing a single kiosk, badge printer, or manual logbook.Purpose-built for surgical environments, O.R. TRAX automates both credential enforcement and surgical scheduling notifications. The result: a fully touchless, hardware-free system that improves patient safety, reduces staff overhead, and ensures readiness for CMS and AAAHC audits.“Our vendor management process was fragmented and vulnerable,” said the Director of Clinical Operations at one participating ASC. “We needed a turnkey solution that didn’t just check a compliance box—it actually streamlined our workflow. O.R. TRAX exceeded expectations.”📅 AUTOMATED SURGICAL SCHEDULING CHANGES THE GAMEWhile credentialing compliance was the initial priority, the real breakthrough came from O.R. TRAX’s real-time surgical scheduling system, which eliminates outdated workflows like email and text threads.With O.R. TRAX:- 🔒 Vendors only receive case updates if they’re fully credentialed- 📲 Real-time alerts are triggered with every case change- 👁️‍🗨️ Access is limited by territory or product line- 🧾 All access is logged for compliance auditsThe result? Zero missed case coverage, better-prepared vendors, and a smoother day-of-surgery workflow.“Now the right rep shows up for the right case—every time,” said a surgical coordinator.ADDRESSING COMPLIANCE GAPS AND CMS RISKAfter a mock CMS audit in early 2024 revealed:- ❌ Incomplete vendor logs- ❌ Expired credentials- ❌ Missing vaccine records- ❌ Manual check-in failuresFour ASCs partnered with O.R. TRAX for a fast fix—with full rollout in under one week and no IT footprint.IMMEDIATE IMPACT AND SUSTAINABLE GAINSFollowing implementation, results were significant:- ✅ 100% compliance across all vendor reps- ⏱️ 30–40 hours/month saved through automation- 🧾 Audit-ready reports for CMS and AAAHC reviewsAdministrators now generate filtered logs and credential snapshots in seconds.“We were struggling to get logs organized for audits,” said one administrator. “Now, everything’s real-time and searchable. It’s transformational.”NO HARDWARE. NO INSTALLATION. BUILT FOR OUTPATIENT SURGERYUnlike legacy systems, O.R. TRAX requires:- 🚫 No kiosks- 🚫 No printers- 🚫 No on-prem servers- 🚫 No delaysThe solution is cloud-native and scalable, designed for outpatient networks, and ideal for ASCs managing tight schedules and regulatory risk.“We didn’t just fix compliance—we built a new operational muscle,” said the Director of Operations at one center.O.R. TRAX is now live in hundreds of ASCs (and hospitals) across the U.S.ABOUT O.R. TRAXO.R. TRAX is the leading provider of cloud-based vendor credentialing and surgical scheduling software for ASCs and hospitals. Its touchless platform eliminates hardware, automates compliance enforcement, and improves vendor communications without sacrificing operational flow or audit-readiness.📧 press@ortrax.com📞 (813) 444-TRAX

