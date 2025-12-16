O.R. TRAX Goes Live at University Medical Center New Orleans, Powering a New Era of Surgical Safety and Speed

Increase Efficiency, Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Expenses - at No Charge

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O.R. TRAX, the nation’s leading platform for credentialing and real-time surgical O.R. communication , announced today that they have officially gone live at University Medical Center New Orleans (UMCNO). The expansion marks another major milestone in O.R. TRAX’s rapid nationwide growth and reinforces its position as the preferred compliance and communication solution for health systems that demand higher safety, efficiency, and visibility in the operating room.As the region’s only Level I Trauma Center and Verified Burn Center, UMCNO selected O.R. TRAX to modernize operating room (OR) case access, eliminate manual vendor processes, streamline surgical scheduling communication, and strengthen overall patient care.Before implementing O.R. TRAX, UMCNO faced the same challenges seen across most U.S. hospitals and health systems: fragmented vendor notification tools, inconsistent implant tracking, and hours of preventable administrative work each day to keep vendor communication aligned with rapidly changing surgical schedules.O.R. TRAX consolidates all vendor credentialing, scheduling notifications, compliance controls, and OR access into one automated, cloud-based workflow. The result is a safer, more predictable surgical environment for clinicians, administrators, and medical device representatives.Key capabilities now active at UMCNO include:→ Automated Vendor Credential Verification: Ensuring only fully credentialed vendor representatives can access OR case details or enter clinical areas→ Real-Time Surgical Case Notifications: Automatic updates to vendors whenever cases are added, changed, or canceled→ Hospital-wide Visibility and Reporting: Allowing leadership to track case coverage across every vendor, every procedure, every dayUMCNO LEADERS CELEBRATE THE IMPACTThe implementation brought immediate operational clarity to busy OR teams, reducing administrative noise and strengthening patient safety controls.“O.R. TRAX has transformed how our teams manage vendor interactions,” said Shaunna Leger, RN Clinical Supervisor ENT, OMFS and Plastics, Operating Room, UMCNO. “We now know exactly who is showing up for our cases, which implants and instrumentation are coming into our ORs, and that the right vendor information reaches the right person at the right time. Our staff already feels the difference. There’s less chaos, better communication, and a stronger safety net for our patients.”Her team reports smoother case flow, cleaner vendor communication, and greater confidence heading into procedures.ANOTHER MAJOR HOSPITAL ADDED TO O.R. TRAX’S NATIONAL FOOTPRINTThe launch at UMCNO comes on the heels of a historic growth period for O.R. TRAX. In the past year alone, the company has:→ Expanded past 400 hospitals live nationwide→ Deployed across the largest IDN in the United States→ Grown its footprint in both community hospitals and large academic systems→ Achieved rapid adoption among ASC networks, specialty hospitals, and regional health systemsUMCNO's selection further validates O.R. TRAX as the definitive operating room access platform for modern health systems focused on compliance, workflow optimization, and patient safety.LOOKING AHEAD: MORE HEALTH SYSTEMS COMING ONLINE IN 2026O.R. TRAX continues to roll out new health system clients monthly, with several multi-hospital networks slated to go live before year-end. Its expanding provider credentialing capabilities, enhanced OR visibility tools, and deep integrations with all major EMRs and scheduling platforms position it to become the de-facto OR communication tool in U.S. healthcare.🔗 ABOUT O.R. TRAXO.R. TRAX is a surgical vendor scheduling and credentialing platform trusted by the nation's most complex health systems. Designed to automate access control, enforce compliance, and improve surgical throughput, O.R. TRAX supports hundreds of hospitals nationwide with zero-hardware deployment and enterprise-wide scalability.🔗 UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER NEW ORLEANSUniversity Medical Center New Orleans, home of the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital, offers the latest in medical services and cutting-edge research, while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Burn Center, we play a vital role in treating southern Louisiana’s most critically injured patients. University Medical Center is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Manning Family Children’s, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center.

