From Crime to Christ: Former Mafia Boss Joins 25,000 at Ocean Baptism, Kicking Off National Revival Ahead of June 8th

Pure joy as a man emerges from the water during Baptize California, celebrating a life-changing decision. On June 8, Baptize America invites churches and communities across the nation to take part in this historic movement and get baptized on Pentecost Sunday. Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church shares the stage with Sammy “The Bull” Gravano at Baptize California, a powerful reminder that no one is beyond redemption. Baptize America continues the movement nationwide on June 8. A sacred moment of peace and redemption as two men embrace after baptism at Baptize California. This image reflects the life-changing love of Jesus. Be part of the movement—Baptize America is coming to local communities nationwide on June 8.

From local revival to national movement: Baptize California sets the stage for coast-to-coast baptisms for Baptize America on June 8th

A spiritual awakening has begun in California - one that will sweep from the beaches to neighborhoods across America, and to the nations of the world.” — Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 3rd, the sand and surf of Huntington Beach became holy ground as 7,752 people were baptized in the Pacific Ocean during Baptize California - the official kickoff event for Baptize America . Over the course of 10 hours, more than 25,000 people came through Huntington Beach to witness and take part in this historic baptism event.Last year, during Baptize California 2024, over 6,100 people were baptized at this same beach, with more than 12,000 baptized statewide across multiple locations in California. The impact was so profound that people immediately asked how to join the movement and get baptized.That question inspired 2025 Baptize California , a kickoff to Baptize America on June 8th. The day was created to connect those interested in baptism with local churches across the United States. Baptize California was a focused, one-day event at a single location designed not just to baptize but to mobilize. This year’s gathering gave those hungry for revival a chance to take immediate next steps and connect with churches in their area through www.Baptize.org Dozens of California churches joined forces, and pastors and ministry leaders from across the country participated in this historic day.While churches in all 50 states will be participating in Baptize America on June 8th, hosting baptisms in their local communities, Oceans Church will hold its gathering at the iconic Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar, a location deeply rooted in revival history and the birthplace of the Jesus People Movement.This year’s Baptize California’s atmosphere was filled with worship and celebration throughout the day, thanks to an incredible lineup of live performances on the main stage. The music began with Sean Feucht at 1 p.m., followed by Oceans Music, Circuit Rider Music, and Bethel Music. The evening reached a powerful crescendo with a worship set led by Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes, lifting hearts in praise and underscoring the spiritual significance of the moment.One of the most moving highlights came when Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, once a notorious mafia underboss, took the stage to share a heartfelt testimony and prayer, speaking openly about his transformation and journey to faith. In a deeply emotional moment that followed, a close friend of Sammy’s publicly gave his life to Christ and was baptized, a powerful witness to redemption that brought many in the crowd to tears.With thousands of lives transformed and the Church united on the shoreline, this weekend marks the beginning of something much bigger.Relive the powerful moments of the day by watching the live stream here On June 8th, 2025, Baptize America will launch nationwide, with churches from coast to coast. It will invite people to take their next step of faith and be baptized. This is more than just an event; it’s a movement to awaken hearts and revive communities across the nation.Baptize America - June 8th, 2025: Baptize America is free for churches. To register your church or to find a baptism location near you, visit Baptize.org.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Kelly Bennett at kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com. Follow Baptize America & Baptize California on social media @BaptizeAmerica.About Baptize California & Baptize AmericaBaptize California is a statewide movement uniting churches to host simultaneous baptism events, leading thousands to publicly declare their faith in Jesus Christ. Expanding on this vision, Baptize America is a nationwide revival calling all 50 states to take part in the largest synchronized baptism event in history. Together, these movements aim to restore faith, unity, and transformation across the nation.

Baptize California 2025 – Live Stream from Huntington Beach

