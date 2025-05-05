MPD Makes Arrest in 57th Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who shot at a man in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 6:43 p.m., the victim and a suspect were involved in a verbal dispute. During the dispute, the suspect made derogatory comments toward the victim. The dispute escalated when the suspect and victim began to fight. During the fight the suspect brandished a weapon and shot at the victim. An additional suspect also shot at the victim. The victim was not injured by the gunfire. There was only property damage to their vehicle caused by the gunfire.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, 30-year-old Issac Rogers was arrested for another incident. During the arrest, it was discovered that he was a suspect in the above shooting. He also charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime.

CCN: 25057022

