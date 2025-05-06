Call for Testimonials: Women Veterans Recognition Day

Dear Washington Women Veterans,

As June 12 approaches, we invite you to participate in a special initiative to recognize and honor women veterans in celebration of Women Veterans Recognition Day. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, a groundbreaking piece of legislation that granted women a permanent place and career opportunities in the U.S. military.

To highlight this occasion, we hope some of our Women Veterans will be willing to share a brief video testimonial with us via our WDVA communications@dva.wa.gov email or during the April 23 WVAC Women Veterans Forum in Island County. Additionally, we would like to collect any headshot or military service images along with your name, prior or current service, and rank to be featured across WDVA social media platforms.

What We’re Asking for:

Photo: Please submit a headshot or military service image along with your name, prior or current service and rank

Video: Please submit a recording that answers the questions:

· Why is it important to honor America’s military women?

· Are there any military women trailblazers who have personally impacted your personal or professional career? See additional information below on defining a trailblazer from the Federal VA’s Women Veterans Trailblazers campaign.

Who is a Trailblazer?

A Trailblazer is a woman who embodies leadership and change through impactful actions or events, over time, in crucial areas such as:

· Education: Advocating for or providing educational opportunities for Veterans.

· Employment: Assisting Veterans in securing meaningful employment.

· Entrepreneurship: Supporting Veteran-owned businesses.

· Homelessness: Working toward eradicating Veteran homelessness.

· Legal Assistance: Offering legal help to Veterans.

· Mental Health and Wellness: Promoting mental health services for Veterans.

· Research: Building women’s health research to transform Veterans’ care.

· Violence Against Women: Combatting domestic violence, harassment, and sexual assault against Veterans.

We believe that sharing your unique stories and perspectives will help amplify the voices of women veterans and bring greater awareness to the contributions of military women.

How to Participate:

If you are interested in providing a video testimonial, a headshot image, or both, please submit or let us know via communications@dva.wa.gov for additional assistance. Your participation will help drive engagement and recognition for Women Veterans Recognition Day.

We appreciate your time and consideration and hope to celebrate together as we honor women veterans past and present.

Thank you for all that you do!