Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia Honors Latina Legacies on Texas Book Tour

Dennis R. Garcia, an International Latino Book Award-winning author Garcia will make two special appearances in Texas, sharing the story of Las Madres

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Latino Book Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia continues his national tour for Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success with two special appearances in Texas. Garcia will be featured at a book signing hosted by Galveston ISD FACE in Galveston on May 7 and the Beyond the Covers Book Fair in Houston on May 9.

Las Madres has resonated deeply with readers whose families faced similar challenges as those of the women featured in the book. “Every time I meet someone who sees their own mother, grandmother, or tía in Las Madres, I’m reminded why I wrote this book,” said Garcia. “This Texas tour is a chance to continue sharing the untold stories that reveal and honor the strength and sacrifices of Latina women across generations.”

Texas Book Tour Events

Galveston Book Signing with GISD FACE

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

5:30 PM

Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550

Beyond the Covers Book Fair for Adults

Friday, May 9, 2025

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Social Beer Garden HTX, 3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

The May 9 book fair, benefiting BE A Resource for CPS Kids (BEAR), is a nostalgic nod to childhood book fairs—reimagined for adults. Featuring author meet-and-greets, indie vendors, food trucks, cocktails, and giveaways, the event blends literature with community impact.

Garcia will be available at both events to sign books and speak with attendees. Las Madres is available for purchase, and copies will be sold on site while supplies last.

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Your favorite online bookstore

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats: ISBN-13:9780700637980

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

