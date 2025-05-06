Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia Honors Latina Legacies on Texas Book Tour
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Latino Book Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia continues his national tour for Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success with two special appearances in Texas. Garcia will be featured at a book signing hosted by Galveston ISD FACE in Galveston on May 7 and the Beyond the Covers Book Fair in Houston on May 9.
Las Madres has resonated deeply with readers whose families faced similar challenges as those of the women featured in the book. “Every time I meet someone who sees their own mother, grandmother, or tía in Las Madres, I’m reminded why I wrote this book,” said Garcia. “This Texas tour is a chance to continue sharing the untold stories that reveal and honor the strength and sacrifices of Latina women across generations.”
Texas Book Tour Events
Galveston Book Signing with GISD FACE
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
5:30 PM
Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550
Beyond the Covers Book Fair for Adults
Friday, May 9, 2025
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Social Beer Garden HTX, 3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004
The May 9 book fair, benefiting BE A Resource for CPS Kids (BEAR), is a nostalgic nod to childhood book fairs—reimagined for adults. Featuring author meet-and-greets, indie vendors, food trucks, cocktails, and giveaways, the event blends literature with community impact.
Garcia will be available at both events to sign books and speak with attendees. Las Madres is available for purchase, and copies will be sold on site while supplies last.
Book Details
Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success
Author: Dennis R. Garcia
Order Now:
🔗 University Press of Kansas
🔗 Your favorite online bookstore
Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats: ISBN-13:9780700637980
About the Author
Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.
For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.
Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.
Veronica V Sopher
VV Sopher LLC
veronica@veronicavsopher.com
Legal Disclaimer:
