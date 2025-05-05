St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Wanted Person // Enosburg

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2003109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/5/25 at approximately 11:15 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 327 Main St. Enosburg

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Wanted Person

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/5/25 at approximately 11:15 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic fight occurring in Enosburg. Troopers responded, and the investigation revealed that Mark Clapper had threatened to kill the victim and tried to strangle the victim with both hands around the victim’s neck. He also had conditions of release pertaining to the victim which he violated, and also had more than one arrest warrant out for him. Clapper fled from State Police on foot, but was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody without incident.

Clapper was ordered held without bail, and was transported to the Northwest Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Likely 5/6/25, check with the court for date and time.

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.