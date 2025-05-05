Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Wanted Person // Enosburg

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 25A2003109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Corporal Adam Marchand                 

STATION:       St. Albans              

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  5/5/25  at approximately 11:15 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 327 Main St. Enosburg

VIOLATION:  1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Wanted Person

 

ACCUSED:  Mark Clapper                                 

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Enosburg, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 5/5/25 at approximately 11:15 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic fight occurring in Enosburg.  Troopers responded, and the investigation revealed that Mark Clapper had threatened to kill the victim and tried to strangle the victim with both hands around the victim’s neck.  He also had conditions of release pertaining to the victim which he violated, and also had more than one arrest warrant out for him.  Clapper fled from State Police on foot, but was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody without incident. 

 

Clapper was ordered held without bail, and was transported to the Northwest Correctional Center.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Likely 5/6/25, check with the court for date and time.           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL:  Held Without Bail

