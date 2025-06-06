Road Closure Springfield

State of Vermont

Whitney Rd is impassable in the area of Pleasant Valley Rd due to washout conditions.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

