Road Closure Springfield

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster State Police on Behalf of Springfield Police Dept

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Whitney Rd is impassable in the area of Pleasant Valley Rd due to washout conditions. 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Jennifer Crane

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

 

