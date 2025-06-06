Road Closure Springfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster State Police on Behalf of Springfield Police Dept
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Whitney Rd is impassable in the area of Pleasant Valley Rd due to washout conditions.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jennifer Crane
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
