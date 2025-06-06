VT Route 117 / Governor Peck, Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release Roadway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 117, at the intersection of Govener Peck in Richmond VT will be shut down due to a 2 vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice, tow trucks are en route to clear the crash. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
