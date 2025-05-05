Update No. 2: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2003082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri, Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9:43 a.m. Sunday, May 4th, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire, VT

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Jenna Brady

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Jenna Brady has been located in the Lyndonville area and is safe. The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public who assisted in providing tips during this investigation.

***Update No. 1, 3:20 p.m. Monday, May 5, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the whereabouts of Jenna Brady, 17, of Berkshire. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare.

As part of the investigation, VSP has identified two photographs of unknown males who might be with Jenna or have knowledge of her location. The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying these two individuals so that investigators can speak with them. Photographs of the individuals are attached to this release.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals in the photographs or who has information that could help in locating Jenna should call VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 2:20 p.m. Sunday, May 4, 2025***

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was notified that Jenna Brady left from her residence in the town of Berkshire sometime after 2300 hours on May 3rd, 2025 and has not been seen since. It was determined that Brady left her residence voluntarily but her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Brady was described as Caucasian, approximately 5’4” in height and 140 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and brown hair. A recent photo of Brady will be attached to this press release.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Brady please call the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

- 30 -