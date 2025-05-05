Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,260 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 05, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 5, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:13 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report pursuant to Section 447(b)(4) of the Worker’s Compensation Act, from the Bureau of Labor

and Industry regarding the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council’s 2025 Annual Report

 

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

May 5, 2025

 

Resolved that,

 

Jamie Flick resigns as a member of the Local Government Committee

Jill Cooper is elected a member of the Local Government Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Tina Pickett

Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1200   Health

HB 1346   Insurance

HB 1378   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1379   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1380   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1391   Insurance

HB 1392   Education

HB 1393   Finance

HB 1393   Finance

HB 1394   Finance

HB 1395   Education

HB 1396   State Government

HB 1397   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 193

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 282

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 359

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 630

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 734

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1042

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1095

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 1098

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1102

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1200

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 1233

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 1364

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 68

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 192

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 198

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

HR 214

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 217

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

SB 475

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 46

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 9 through 15, 2025, as "National Stuttering Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 172

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

199-4

HR 197

A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.

192-11

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 6, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 05, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more