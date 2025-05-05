Daily Session Report for Monday, May 05, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 5, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:13 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report pursuant to Section 447(b)(4) of the Worker’s Compensation Act, from the Bureau of Labor

and Industry regarding the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council’s 2025 Annual Report

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

May 5, 2025

Resolved that,

Jamie Flick resigns as a member of the Local Government Committee

Jill Cooper is elected a member of the Local Government Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Tina Pickett

Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1200 Health

HB 1346 Insurance

HB 1378 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1379 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1380 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1391 Insurance

HB 1392 Education

HB 1393 Finance

HB 1394 Finance

HB 1395 Education

HB 1396 State Government

HB 1397 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 46 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 9 through 15, 2025, as "National Stuttering Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 172 A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 197 A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol. 192-11

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.