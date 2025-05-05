Daily Session Report for Monday, May 05, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 5, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:13 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report pursuant to Section 447(b)(4) of the Worker’s Compensation Act, from the Bureau of Labor
and Industry regarding the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council’s 2025 Annual Report
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
May 5, 2025
Resolved that,
Jamie Flick resigns as a member of the Local Government Committee
Jill Cooper is elected a member of the Local Government Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Tina Pickett
Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1200 Health
HB 1346 Insurance
HB 1378 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1379 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1380 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1391 Insurance
HB 1392 Education
HB 1393 Finance
HB 1393 Finance
HB 1394 Finance
HB 1395 Education
HB 1396 State Government
HB 1397 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 9 through 15, 2025, as "National Stuttering Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.
|
192-11
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.