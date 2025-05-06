OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2025 INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE AWARD WINNERS

Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2025 Industrial Hygiene Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational Health & Safety , providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2025 Industrial Hygiene Awards Founded in 2021, this program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene."OH&S's annual Industrial Hygiene award program aims to help IH professionals spotlight effective, novel solutions that address real-world occupational health risks," said David Kopf, executive editor and publisher of Occupational Health & Safety."We try to cover a wide breadth of categories so that winners represent a full spectrum of solutions, while simultaneously highlighting some of the categories that are big drivers in innovation, such as gas detection, software, apps, wearables, and IoT,” Kopf added.The winning companies and products will be recognized in Occupational Health & Safety’s marketing and promotions and on the special winners' section of its website.The 2025 Award WinnersChemical SafetyEcoOnline Chemical Manager: EcoOnlineConfined SpacesVentisPro5 with PID Sensor: Industrial ScientificEmergency Preparedness & ResponseEX0 8: Blackline SafetyEmergency Showers / EyewashStainless Steel Enclosed Emergency Shower & Halo™ Swing-Activated Faucet and Eyewash: BradleyEnvironmental Protection & MonitoringKestrel Heat Stress Monitoring System: Kestrel InstrumentsFacility SafetyPIG™ Obsidian™ Lithium Battery Containment Bag Kit: New PigFire SafetyTango TX2: Industrial ScientificGas & Vapor DetectionEX0 8: Blackline SafetyHand Protection: Cut/PunctureG-TekParadox™ 21-Gauge Cut Resistant Gloves with NEW PosiGrip MAX™ Coating: Protective Industrial ProductsHand Protection: Chemical/LiquidSW PowerChem PC-12WT 6.2mil EcoTek Sustainable Nitrile Cleanroom Gloves: SW Sustainability SolutionsHand Protection: Impact/VibrationMagidT-REX21-Gauge Impact 1 Glove with NitriXPalm Coating – ANSI Cut Level A5 - TRX453: Magid Glove and SafetyHealth and Safety/CleanupPowerStream Liquid Nozzle, 1/8 NPT: EXAIR LLCHearing Conservation & Noise ReductionSHOEBOX PureTest: SHOEBOXHeat Stress ProtectionSolid Hydration: Solid HydrationHeat/Cold Stress: EquipmentKestrelMet 6400 WBGT Weather Station: Kestrel InstrumentsIoT - Connected DevicesEX0 8: Blackline SafetyLockout / TagoutLockout Tagout Kits: TRADESAFEMobile AppsWorkerSafety Pro: Becklar LLCMonitoring Instruments / SensorsHAZ-DUST Model SM-7204: Environmental Devices CorporationProtective ApparelCarhartt Women's FeatherWeight AR/FR Line: GlenGuardRisk Assessment & ManagementSIF Essentials: CoritySignage & LabelingSafety Tags: TRADESAFESoftwareThe VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform: VelocityEHSTotal Worker HealthSolid Hydration: Solid HydrationInformation on the 2026 Industrial Hygiene Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Occupational Health & SafetyFounded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.

