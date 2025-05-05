Governor Bill Lee & Commissioner Butch Eley to Announce Updated 10-Year Project Plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Governor Bill Lee and Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley will join state and local officials on Tuesday, May 6, for an event to unveil updates to Tennessee’s 10-Year Project Plan. The day’s events will include the announcement of new projects, expanded services, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Event Details:
Memphis Event -Ribbon Cutting Crump Boulevard at the new roundabout 10:30 a.m. CT Please enter via Crump Boulevard. Do not turn onto Kentucky Street. Signage and event staff will assist with parking.
📍 Memphis Location Map
Jackson Event
📍 Tennessee Department of Transportation
300 Benchmark Place
Jackson, Tennessee 38301 1:30 p.m. CT
For more information or media inquiries, please contact Nichole Lawrence.
