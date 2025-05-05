Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,278 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bill Lee & Commissioner Butch Eley to Announce Updated 10-Year Project Plan

Monday, May 05, 2025 | 02:04pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Governor Bill Lee and Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley will join state and local officials on Tuesday, May 6, for an event to unveil updates to Tennessee’s 10-Year Project Plan. The day’s events will include the announcement of new projects, expanded services, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Event Details:

Memphis Event -Ribbon Cutting
Crump Boulevard at the new roundabout
10:30 a.m. CT
Please enter via Crump Boulevard. Do not turn onto Kentucky Street. Signage and event staff will assist with parking.
📍 Memphis Location Map

Jackson Event
📍 Tennessee Department of Transportation
300 Benchmark Place
Jackson, Tennessee 38301
1:30 p.m. CT

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Nichole Lawrence.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Bill Lee & Commissioner Butch Eley to Announce Updated 10-Year Project Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more