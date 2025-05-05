Some MDC areas offer good camping opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Camping is a way to connect with the outdoors that can be both enjoyable and economical for the entire family. If a camping trip is on your family’s to-do list for this spring or summer, be sure to check out some of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) camping opportunities. Listed below are some of those MDC public use areas in southwest Missouri that offer camping opportunities:

Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area (Christian County): This area south of Ozark and along Highway 65 features eight designated camping spots. These sites are designed to be tent-only and require a short walk from the parking area. People wanting to camp at Busiek must first obtain a special-use permit from MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair Ave. in Springfield. These permits are free, but campers must obtain them through an in-person visit to MDC’s Southwest Regional Office; they are not issued online or over-the-phone.

Little Sac Woods Conservation Area (Greene County): This area features two designated primitive camping spots. Both camping areas are tent-only and require campers to walk from the parking lot. As is the case with Busiek, people wanting to camp at the Little Sac Area must first obtain a special-use permit from MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair Ave.

Lead Mine Conservation Area (Dallas County): This area features five designated primitive camping areas. The main campground has 50 gravel sites. The other four camping areas are primitive and provide campers with an open area to camp, but no other amenities. These designated camping sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. An MDC special-use permit is not needed except if a group of 10 or more individuals wish to camp at the same area.

Bushwhacker Lake Conservation Area (Vernon County): This area, located approximately one hour north of Joplin and two hours south of Kansas City, features three camping areas located near Bushwhacker Lake. These designated camping sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. An MDC special-use permit is not needed except if a group of 10 or more individuals wish to camp at the same area.

People interested in camping at MDC areas with designated camping sites need to remember that these spots include no RV hook-ups, no bathroom/shower facilities, and no drinking water. People can get more information about camping at any of the MDC areas listed above by calling MDC’s Southwest Regional Office in Springfield at 417-895-6880.

In addition to MDC public use areas that have designated spots for camping, some other MDC areas allow primitive camping anywhere on the area. People should check the area regulations of a specific area (either online, at an MDC office, or with a conservation agent) to learn more about camping regulations at a specific area. Camping at all MDC areas is limited to 14 consecutive days in a 30-day period.

More information about camping at MDC public use areas can be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/camping.

People can get detailed information about MDC areas (trail locations, parking information, GPSs navigational information, etc.) on the MO Outdoors app. Learn more at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-outdoors.