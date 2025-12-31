Grab some sweats and plan a native garden during two MDC programs in January

Body

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn how to plan and design native plant gardens during its Seed Catalogs and Sweatpants workshops in January.

The relaxed, indoor workshops will guide participants through sketching and planning a native planting for a space on their property. Native plants benefit wildlife and people by providing food, shelter, and natural beauty. Depending on interest, participants may plan gardens for pollinators, wild edible plants, natural dyes and fibers, wildlife cover, or a combination of uses. MDC private land conservationists will also be available to offer guidance for larger-scale plantings.

Seed catalogs, native wildflower guides, grid paper, and pencils will be provided. Participants will also learn about winter sowing techniques and receive a small selection of native seeds to take home. Light samples of wild-edible foods will be available to highlight some of the natural flavors native plants can provide.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a few photos and rough measurements of the area where they plan to establish their garden. Knowing sunlight and moisture conditions will help staff recommend plants suited for the site.

Workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

For questions, email MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov.

Comfortable, casual clothing is welcome. For more information about native plants and supporting Missouri wildlife, visit mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.