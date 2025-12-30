MDC encourages hunters to make use of private land areas authorized for public access

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages residents to make use of private land areas authorized for public access.

Hunters, anglers, and wildlife viewers have access to new places through the Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP). MRAP lands are privately owned properties where the landowners allow walk-in public access.

Located near Salem with over 1,000 acres, Hutcheson Creek Camp is one of the latest additions to the MRAP program after enrolling in June. The Dent County location allows deer archery hunting, which is going on now until Jan. 15, 2026, and turkey archery hunting during youth and regular seasons. It is one of more than 40 MRAP properties.

MRAP properties fall under six access options:

All Access Hunting and Fishing — hunting and fishing under statewide regulations throughout all legal seasons. Small Game and Turkey Hunting — hunting of turkey and designated small game species (only frogs, rabbits, squirrels, quail, pheasant, rails, snipe, doves, woodcock, and waterfowl) throughout all legal seasons. Youth Only Hunting and Fishing — hunting and fishing under statewide regulations throughout all legal seasons for youth under the age of 16 and accompanied by an adult. Archery Only — hunting using archery methods under statewide regulations from September 15 through February 15 and during statewide youth and regular spring turkey seasons. Wildlife Viewing — wildlife viewing and hiking year-round. Fishing Only — fishing under statewide regulations year-round. Public access is restricted to areas within 100 feet of designated fishing waters, except for access routes from designated parking areas or between enrolled water bodies.

Find a list of MRAP properties, habitat types, maps, and access options at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/mrap-missouri-outdoor-recreational-access-program. Review the rules and regulations for MRAP properties at https://mdc.mo.gov/mrap/rules-visiting-mrap-property.