Gov. Little announces new appointments

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Megan Marshall to serve as District Judge for the Second Judicial District and Annette Valenzuela Tipton as the new executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Marshall has been a magistrate judge in Latah County since 2018 and serves as the presiding judge for the Latah County Adult Drug Court program. She previously practiced criminal defense in both the private and public sectors. Marshall received both her undergraduate and juris doctorate doctor degree from the University of Idaho.

“It has been a privilege to serve Latah County and the Second Judicial District as a magistrate judge,” Marshall said. “I am humbled and sincerely appreciate Governor Little for selecting me as the next Latah County District Judge. I look forward to continuing to serve Idaho and upholding the rule of law in this new position.”

The position Marshall will fill is chambered in Latah County. She will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable John C. Judge. The Second Judicial District encompasses Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis, and Nez Perce Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.

Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Executive Director

Governor Little also announced the Commission on Hispanic Affairs appointed Annette Valenzuela Tipton to serve as director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs (ICHA) following longtime director Margie Gonzalez’s retirement in January.

“Idaho’s Hispanic community is an integral part of the fabric of our state. For decades, Margie Gonzalez served Hispanic Idahoans and the state with remarkable dedication. I am confident Annette will continue this legacy, building on the growth and energy within the community and serving Hispanic Idahoans with that same commitment,” Governor Little said.

Tipton most recently served in the Idaho State Controller’s Office and was charged with establishing a statewide integrated data system, Insight Idaho. Prior to her time with the state, Tipton worked in public policy, corporate finance, and data analytics for major financial institutions including JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch. Throughout her career, Tipton has been committed to serving Idaho’s Hispanic community by supporting the missions of the Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation, Terry Reilly Health Services, BSU College Assistance Migrant Program, Idaho Hispanic Youth Symposium, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

“Idaho is home to a talented, vibrant, and growing Hispanic community,” Tipton said. “I am truly honored to lead the commission alongside Governor Little and many other dedicated partners as we work to advance initiatives that support our Hispanic citizens in education, healthcare, business development, technology, and beyond.”