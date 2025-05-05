Here's how public input helped shape big game seasons in Southwest Idaho

When hunters peek online or thumb through their copy of the 2025 Big Game Seasons and Rules Brochure for the first time, they should take note of several changes to seasons in the Southwest Region – and understand how those changes came about.

This season-setting process began with biologists and managers assessing wildlife populations and the capacity to sustain harvest, as well as where those populations stand compared to the guidelines established in Fish and Game’s species management plans. The process ended with the Fish and Game Commission considering Department staff’s recommendations and making decisions that are reflected in the 2025 big game brochure.

The most important part of that process is what happened in between – the presentation of the preliminary proposals to the public, and the opportunity for people to provide feedback.

Prior to the March Commission meeting, regional wildlife staff across the state hosted public meetings to provide interested sportsmen and women the opportunity to meet face-to-face and discuss proposals. That included a total of five in the Southwest Region, including meetings in Nampa, Mountain Home, Weiser, Council and McCall.

Recognizing not everyone has the time to attend an evening meeting, Fish and Game staff also prepared videos that summarized proposals. The meetings and presentations included descriptions of each proposed change, the rationale behind it, and where the ideas came from. In total, 1,831 people reviewed and provided feedback about the initial season proposals for the Southwest Region.

Before presenting final recommendations to the Commission, regional wildlife staff evaluated all that feedback and identified opportunities to adjust proposals within biological limits and management plan objectives.

“In many cases, the adjustments we make to initial season proposals in response to public input are an effort to thread a needle,” said Regan Berkley, Southwest Region Wildlife Manager in McCall. “Our goal is to be as responsive as we can to public input, while still making recommendations to the Commission that move us toward biological objectives for a given population. In several cases this year, we found the space to do that.”

Here's where public input resulted in adjustments for the Southwest Region

Weiser River Elk: Fish and game staff completed an aerial survey of the Weiser River Zone in late January. That survey confirmed that Weiser elk are well above objectives and trending upward from the previous survey. The original proposal that was scoped with the public included shifting “Private Land Only” dates back by two weeks on the Weiser River Zone B Tag and removing the quota from the B Tag. This proposal aimed to provide additional opportunity to hunters and reduce the elk population towards the objective range identified in the Elk Management Plan.

Fish and Game staff received a total of 175 responses to this proposal, which included 113 written comments. Roughly 40% of people who responded supported the original proposal, while 60% did not.

A couple of common themes came out of the comments provided by folks who didn’t support the proposal – namely, they had concerns about creating additional congestion and overlap between the archery and rifle seasons.

Among people who supported the proposal, commenters generally appreciated the increased opportunity and proposed bringing back some cow hunting on the A Tag.