MAY MEASUREMENT MONTH: The 60-Second Habit That Could Save a Life

A&D Medical announces its continued support of May Measurement Month (MMM), a global health campaign focused on raising awareness about high blood pressure.

May Measurement Month is about turning awareness into action. A single 60-second blood pressure check can uncover a silent risk and spark a life-saving intervention.” — Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Medical announces its continued support of May Measurement Month (MMM), a global health campaign focused on raising awareness about high blood pressure and encouraging routine screening.This initiative, launched in 2017, has helped over 5 million individuals worldwide monitor their blood pressure - many for the first time - shedding light on a health condition that often goes undetected.“Nearly 10 million lives are lost every year due to high blood pressure-related conditions - yet so many of these outcomes are preventable,” said Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business. “May Measurement Month is about turning awareness into action. A single 60-second blood pressure check can uncover a silent risk and spark a life-saving intervention.”A simple 60-second habit of checking blood pressure can be lifesaving. High blood pressure, often known as the “silent killer,” typically has no warning signs but can lead to serious health complications, including:• Heart attack• Stroke• Kidney disease• Vision lossWHY IT MATTERSMore than 1.3 billion people globally live with high blood pressure, and nearly half are unaware of their condition. Regular monitoring offers critical health insights and benefits:• Early detection of hypertension• Understanding how stress, diet, and sleep influence cardiovascular health• Effective tracking of treatment plans• Empowerment through proactive, data-driven wellness decisionsA&D MEDICAL LAUNCHES HEART HEALTH YOUTUBE CHANNELTo coincide with May Measurement Month, A&D Medical is proud to launch its official YouTube channel, offering a powerful new platform for public education on blood pressure and cardiovascular wellness.The channel features expert-hosted content from family medicine practitioner Abraham Jacobson, with actionable advice, product insights, and practical health guidance tailored for everyday use.• New Episodes: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 8:00 AM PST• Monthly Live Q&As provide direct access to professional insightTopics include: blood pressure basics, lifestyle impacts, how to use monitoring devices, and more.Watch, learn, and subscribe: A&D Medical YouTube Channel This launch reflects A&D Medical’s mission to make heart health education more accessible, helping individuals take control of their well-being one video - and one reading - at a time.HOW TO PARTICIPATE• Measure blood pressure at home or attend a local MMM screening event• Promote awareness among family and friends• Share the message using the hashtag #MayMeasurementMonth• Consult a healthcare provider if elevated readings are recordedFINAL THOUGHTAmong all health numbers being tracked today - steps, calories, hours of sleep - blood pressure remains one of the most crucial indicators of long-term wellness. May Measurement Month is a timely reminder to roll up a sleeve and take one simple step that could save a life.ABOUT A&D MEDICALA&D Medical, with almost 50 years of experience, is a pioneer in the field of blood pressure monitoring and health technology. Its clinically validated devices are trusted globally by healthcare professionals and consumers for their accuracy, reliability, and ease of use.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global leader in measurement equipment, with operations spanning Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. The company remains dedicated to improving health outcomes through precise, accessible, and innovative monitoring solutions.

