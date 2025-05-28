Anidjar & Levine Announce 2024 Community Service Scholarship Winner: Aviv Assayag

Aviv Assayag wins the 2024 Anidjar & Levine Scholarship for his legal advocacy, community service, and dedication to social justice.

Aviv’s unwavering commitment to justice and service embodies the very spirit of this scholarship—we’re honored to support his incredible journey” — Marc Anidjar & Glen Levine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are proud to announce Aviv Assayag as the 2024 recipient of the Anidjar & Levine Community Service Scholarship. A rising legal mind and dedicated advocate for community empowerment, Aviv exemplifies the values of service, leadership, and commitment that this annual award seeks to recognize.

Aviv Assayag, a second-year law student at Harvard Law School, hails from Los Angeles, California, and has long demonstrated a deep passion for the law and public service. His unwavering commitment to uplifting others, especially those on the path to legal education, is evidenced by his frequent community speaking engagements, legal literacy initiatives, and personal mentorship of dozens of pre-law students across the country.

Aviv’s work includes organizing educational workshops for underserved youth, coaching mock trial teams, and mentoring aspiring law students—many of whom are first-generation college students. His blend of academic rigor and grassroots community service made him a clear standout among this year’s applicants.

“We are honored to support Aviv’s continued journey in the legal field and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition,” said Marc Anidjar, co-founder of the firm. “His contributions are already making a difference, and we are confident that he will continue to be a powerful advocate for justice, equity, and public engagement.”

As part of the award, Aviv will receive a scholarship to support his legal studies. In his application, Aviv wrote passionately about the intersection of legal scholarship and civic duty, emphasizing that “the law is not just a profession, but a tool to bring dignity, structure, and hope to communities in need.”

About the Anidjar & Levine Community Service Scholarship:

Established to honor law students who demonstrate outstanding dedication to serving their communities, the Anidjar & Levine Community Service Scholarship is awarded annually to a student who exemplifies a commitment to using their legal education for the betterment of society. The award highlights the importance of civic responsibility within the legal profession and aims to support students who will become ethical, compassionate leaders in law.

Each year, the scholarship draws applications from across the country, with applicants representing some of the nation’s most prestigious law schools. The selection committee looks for candidates who have not only excelled academically but who have also gone above and beyond in their efforts to uplift and empower others.

By investing in future attorneys who give back, the firm seeks to help shape a more equitable, community-focused legal landscape.

About Anidjar & Levine, P.A.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Anidjar & Levine, P.A. is a respected personal injury law firm dedicated to serving individuals and families across Florida. Founded by attorneys Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine, the firm provides personalized, aggressive representation for victims of accidents, medical malpractice, property damage, and other forms of negligence.

The firm’s philosophy goes beyond the courtroom—it’s grounded in a genuine commitment to giving back. Anidjar & Levine is proud to be actively involved in supporting education, public service, and local initiatives that strengthen communities. From charity drives and youth outreach to legal education advocacy, the firm believes that community involvement is a responsibility, not a choice.

“Our work as attorneys gives us a front-row seat to the struggles real people face every day,” said Glen Levine. “Supporting students like Aviv Assayag through this scholarship is one way we can help build a stronger, more just future—both inside and outside the legal system.”

For more information about the scholarship or to learn more about future application cycles, please visit: https://www.anidjarlevine.com/scholarship/

