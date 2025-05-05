San Chan Launches World’s First Web2-Web3 Shopify-Solana Integration, Transforming Fan Merch into Charity Powerhouse

TOKYO , TOKYO , JAPAN, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Chan , the Solana-based meme project captivating millions with the heartwarming journey of Kantaro and his Shiba Inu, proudly announces the launch of the world’s first Web2-Web3 integration connecting Shopify’s e-commerce platform with Solana’s high-speed blockchain.This groundbreaking technology transforms every fan merchandise purchase—think Shiba Inu-style t-shirts—into a force for good, burning $SAN tokens to boost token value and amplify Kantaro’s weekly 3% animal charity donations, all in real-time via a native iOS and Android app.The global fan merchandise market, valued at over $340 billion, is ripe for disruption, with pet-themed apparel like Shiba Inu t-shirts riding the wave of meme coin mania. San Chan’s innovative platform capitalizes on this, seamlessly bridging Web2’s user-friendly shopping with Web3’s decentralized power. Each t-shirt purchase triggers an automatic buy-and-burn of $SAN tokens, sent to a unique burn wallet created on the fly, reducing token supply and potentially increasing value. This directly enhances the impact of Kantaro’s pledge to donate 50,000 $SAN tokens weekly from his 3% stake (30 million tokens) to animal charities for a decade, as higher token value means more fiat for causes like animal welfare.San Chan’s social growth is nothing short of phenomenal. In just months, its TikTok soared to 385,000 followers, and Instagram skyrocketed from 50,000 to 1.8 million, fueled by a viral 4.5 million-view reel. The San Chan Shop Telegram bot keeps fans engaged, broadcasting every purchase and burn instantly, fostering a vibrant community. Adding gravitas, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko follows Kantaro, signaling confidence in this first-of-its-kind model that leverages Web2 fandom to drive Web3 charity value.“Our integration redefines e-commerce,” says JDOG.“Fans buying merch on Shopify power a Web3 ecosystem that grows charity impact, all while enjoying a native app experience on iOS and Android. We’re just getting started!”Available now on the iOS and Android app stores, the San Chan Shop invites fans to join a movement where every purchase sparks joy, burns tokens, and supports animals.Download the app and explore the future of fandom atiOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6744596178 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.shopney.sanchanapp About San ChanSan Chan is a Solana-based meme project celebrating Kantaro and his Shiba Inu’s journey across Japan. With a mission to spread joy and positivity, San Chan pioneers Web2-Web3 integration, channeling fan merchandise profits into token burns and animal charities, backed by a rapidly growing community of 1.8 million Instagram and 385,000 TikTok followers.About SolanaSolana is a high-performance blockchain powering thousands of transactions per second with minimal fees, driving innovation in DeFi, NFTs, and SocialFi. Its integration with Shopify via Solana Pay underscores its role in mainstream Web3 adoption.

