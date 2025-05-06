Patriot Power Services Names Doug Kindig as President to Lead Nationwide Data Center Expansion

Patriot Power Announces New President Patriot Power New President, Doug Kindig

As AI data centers surge, Overwatch’s veteran-owned power division brings in new leadership to meet rising infrastructure demands

Doug brings the technical knowledge, integrity, and operational mindset we look for in every leader at Overwatch.” — Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Power Services (PPS), a division of Overwatch Holdings Inc. and a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has appointed Doug Kindig as its new President. A respected industry leader with 17 years of experience in power infrastructure, Doug will lead the expansion of PPS’s nationwide services supporting AI-driven and high-density data centers.“I couldn’t be more excited to join Patriot Power Services,” said Doug Kindig. “As AI workloads demand more power and create additional heat, we’ve reached an inflection point where liquid cooling is no longer optional—it’s essential. PPS was built to meet that need, offering liquid and air-cooled load bank rentals and the trained techs to support them on-site.”“Doug brings the technical knowledge, integrity, and operational mindset we look for in every leader at Overwatch,” said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Holdings Inc. “His experience and vision are exactly what Patriot Power Services needs as we expand our commissioning support across the U.S. in this new era of AI infrastructure.”Patriot Power Services is one of the few providers in the U.S. offering fully integrated load bank rentals, skilled labor support, and fleet management services tailored to the mission-critical and data center industry. Backed by Overwatch Holdings’ broader infrastructure and workforce platform, PPS brings a veteran-led approach to commissioning, reliability, and operational readiness.What Patriot Power Services Offers:● Liquid-Cooled Load Banks – Built for high-performance and AI-ready environments● Air-Cooled Load Banks – Available in multiple sizes for hybrid and legacy systems● Skilled Labor Support – Factory-trained techs provide installation, testing, and reporting● Fleet Management – Ongoing care and deployment strategy for client-owned assets● Priority Rentals & OEM Access – Rapid-response rentals and gear purchasing“I’m a student of this industry,” Doug added. “We’ve moved from talking about megawatts and millions to gigawatts and billions. It’s the Fifth Industrial Revolution, and Patriot Power is here to help data centers stay ahead of the curve.”With AI accelerating demand at an unprecedented pace, reliable testing, cooling, and power infrastructure aren’t optional—they’re mission-critical. Patriot Power Services exists to meet this urgency with discipline, speed, and purpose.Whether commissioning hyperscale sites or supporting regional operators, PPS ensures that the infrastructure powering our digital future performs when it matters most.About Patriot Power Services, LLCPatriot Power Services (PPS) delivers load bank rentals, fleet support, and commissioning expertise for the mission-critical industry. With liquid and air-cooled solutions backed by factory-trained labor, PPS helps data centers stay reliable and ready, no matter the workload. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), PPS brings military-grade precision, dependability, and discipline to every site it serves. Learn more at www.patriotpowerservice.com About Overwatch Holdings Inc.Overwatch Holdings Inc. is a veteran-founded platform company delivering workforce solutions, training, and infrastructure services across the data center sector. Through divisions like Overwatch Mission Critical and Patriot Power Services, Overwatch is committed to building the talent pipelines and operational support systems powering today’s AI-driven world. As a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Overwatch integrates military leadership, mission focus, and technical excellence at every level. Learn more at www.weareoverwatch.com Media Contacts:Tamara Colbert, MA, APRLa Dolce Mediatamara@ladolcemedia.com(626) 244-5571Michelle BallesterosMarketing DirectorOverwatch Holdingsmballesteros@weareoverwatch.com(512)781-0137

