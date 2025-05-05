Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of May 5, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development and the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a joint hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: A Blueprint for the 21st Century."

Appropriations

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of the Treasury."

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of Homeland Security."

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold an oversight hearing called "The United States Air Force and Space Force."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Agriculture."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Energy."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a oversight hearing called "The United States Army."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a oversight hearing called "The Federal Emergency Management Agency."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Fiscal Year 2026 Request for the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

On Thursday, May 8, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a oversight hearing called "The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing called "Military Readiness for FY26."

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Science, Technology, and Innovation Posture."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "Nuclear Forces and Atomic Energy Defense Activities Programmatic Updates."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called "Update on Air Force Projection Forces Aviation Programs and Capabilities."

On Thursday, May 8, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Posture of the Department of Defense."

Budget

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, May 7, the Committee on the budget will hold a full committee hearing called "The Fiscal State of the Nation."On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "FECA Reform and Oversight: Prioritizing Workers, Protecting Taxpayer Dollars."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Beyond the Ivy League: Stopping the Spread of Antisemitism on American Campuses."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence and the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development will hold a joint hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: A Blueprint for the 21st Century."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, May 6, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Maximum Impact: Assessing the Effectiveness of the State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and Charting the Path Forward.”

On Thursday, May 8, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Spread Freedom, Not Woke Values: An American Agenda for Democracy and Human Rights."

Homeland Security

House Administration

Judiciary

On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “Beijing’s Air, Space, and Maritime Surveillance from Cuba: A Growing Threat to the Homeland.”On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called “Oversight of the Operations of the Library of Congress.”On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance and the the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a joint hearing called “Federal Corrections in Focus: Oversight of the Bureau of Prisons.”

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called “Protecting Our Edge: Trade Secrets and the Global AI Arms Race.”

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called “Criminalizing America: The Growth of Federal Offenses and Regulatory Overreach.”

Natural Resources

Oversight & Government Reform

On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup to consider legislative proposals to comply with the reconciliation directive included in section 2001 of the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025, H. Con. Res.14.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services will hold a hearing called “Examining the Growth of the Welfare State, Part II.”

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Rules

On Monday, May 5, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 276, the Gulf of America Act of 2025 (Greene)

H.R. 881, the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act (Pfluger)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, May 7, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "From Policy to Progress: How the National Quantum Initiative Shapes U.S. Quantum Technology Leadership."On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Improving the Efficiency and Effectiveness of Federal Rail Assistance."

On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing called "Cleaning Up the Past, Building the Future: The Brownfields Program."

Veterans Affairs

On Monday, May 5, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “Improving Access to External VA Care through Enhanced Scheduling Technology."

On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation: