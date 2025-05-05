Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of May 5, 2025
Agriculture
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development and the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a joint hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: A Blueprint for the 21st Century."
Appropriations
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of the Treasury."
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "U.S. Department of Homeland Security."
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold an oversight hearing called "The United States Air Force and Space Force."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Agriculture."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Energy."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a oversight hearing called "The United States Army."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a oversight hearing called "The Federal Emergency Management Agency."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Fiscal Year 2026 Request for the Federal Bureau of Investigation."
On Thursday, May 8, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a oversight hearing called "The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."
Armed Services
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing called "Military Readiness for FY26."
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Science, Technology, and Innovation Posture."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "Nuclear Forces and Atomic Energy Defense Activities Programmatic Updates."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called "Update on Air Force Projection Forces Aviation Programs and Capabilities."
On Thursday, May 8, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Posture of the Department of Defense."
Budget
On Wednesday, May 7, the Committee on the budget will hold a full committee hearing called "The Fiscal State of the Nation."
Education & Workforce
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "FECA Reform and Oversight: Prioritizing Workers, Protecting Taxpayer Dollars."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Beyond the Ivy League: Stopping the Spread of Antisemitism on American Campuses."
Financial Services
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence and the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development will hold a joint hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: A Blueprint for the 21st Century."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System."
Foreign Affairs
On Tuesday, May 6, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Maximum Impact: Assessing the Effectiveness of the State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and Charting the Path Forward.”
On Thursday, May 8, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Spread Freedom, Not Woke Values: An American Agenda for Democracy and Human Rights."
Homeland Security
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “Beijing’s Air, Space, and Maritime Surveillance from Cuba: A Growing Threat to the Homeland.”
House Administration
On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called “Oversight of the Operations of the Library of Congress.”
Judiciary
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance and the the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a joint hearing called “Federal Corrections in Focus: Oversight of the Bureau of Prisons.”
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called “Protecting Our Edge: Trade Secrets and the Global AI Arms Race.”
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called “Criminalizing America: The Growth of Federal Offenses and Regulatory Overreach.”
Natural Resources
On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup to consider legislative proposals to comply with the reconciliation directive included in section 2001 of the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025, H. Con. Res.14.
Oversight & Government Reform
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services will hold a hearing called “Examining the Growth of the Welfare State, Part II.”
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”
Rules
On Monday, May 5, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 276, the Gulf of America Act of 2025 (Greene)
- H.R. 881, the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act (Pfluger)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Wednesday, May 7, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "From Policy to Progress: How the National Quantum Initiative Shapes U.S. Quantum Technology Leadership."
Small Business
On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Tuesday, May 6, the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Improving the Efficiency and Effectiveness of Federal Rail Assistance."
On Wednesday, May 7, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing called "Cleaning Up the Past, Building the Future: The Brownfields Program."
Veterans Affairs
On Monday, May 5, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “Improving Access to External VA Care through Enhanced Scheduling Technology."
On Tuesday, May 6, the Committee will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:
- H.R. 217, the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvement Needed (CHIP IN) for Veterans Act (Bacon)
- H.R. 1107, the Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025 (Womack)
- H.R. 1969, the No Wrong Door for Veterans Act (Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 1823, To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the Comptroller General of the United States to report on certain funding shortfalls in the Department of Veterans Affairs (Bergman)
- H.R. 1336, the Veterans National Traumatic Brian Injury Treatment Act (Murphy)
- H.R. 658, To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish qualifications for the appointment of a person as a marriage and family therapist, qualified to provide clinical supervision, in the Veterans Health Administration (Brownley)
- H.R. 1860, the Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act (Garcia)
- H.R. 980, the Modernizing the Veterans On-Campus Experience Act of 2025 (Van Orden)
- H.R. 1364, the Automotive Support Services to Improve Safe Transportation Act of 2025 (Barrett)
- H.R. 1458, the Veterans Education and Technical Skills Opportunity Act of 2025 (Ciscomani)
- H.R. 1815, the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act (Van Orden)
- H.R. 647, the Ensuring Veterans' Final Resting Place Act of 2025 (Yakym)
- H.R. 1286, the Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act (Bresnahan)
- H.R. 2201, the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act (Kim)
- H.R. 1578, the Veterans Claims Education Act of 2025 (Peters)
- H.R. 1041, the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act (Bost)
- H.R. 2625, the VERY Act of 2025 (Davis)
- H.R. 3132, Certified Help Options in Claims Expertise (CHOICE) for Veterans Act of 2025 (Bergman)
