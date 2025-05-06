RailPros Opens Office in Seattle, Washington

RailPros logo Smith Tower, Seattle Nathan Ortega, Vice President of Engineering, West

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has opened an office in Seattle, Washington.“As our clients in the Pacific Northwest continue to expand, so do we,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “The new office enables us to enhance our service offering to our clients and provides significant career growth opportunities for our team.”The Seattle Office is located in Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave. Suite 1400, and opened on May 1. The team based there will offer RailPros’ full suite of services including engineers, and project managers – as well as field services which include construction management, utility observation, right of way services, and training.This is the first office in Washington State for RailPros, which has offices nationwide and in Mexico. Last year the company opened offices in Philadelphia, PA., and Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The office will be overseen by Nathan Ortega, Vice President of Engineering – West, for RailPros."This new office not only represents our growth but also our commitment to maintaining and growing stronger partnerships with local transportation professionals, and the community of small, and disadvantaged businesses,” said Ortega. “We are looking forward to the opportunities this brings for collaboration and innovation, and to welcoming new team members who will help us continue to excel in our mission."RailPros was founded in California in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. The company has always maintained a strong footprint in the Pacific Northwest, and the latest office further cements its commitment to ongoing transit and rail projects on the West Coast. RailPros is also in a period of sustained growth, hiring engineers, roadway workers in charge, and other roles across North America.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America and internationally. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

