Recognizing May 5-10 For Safety and Health Week

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing May 5-10 as Safety and Health Week in Saskatchewan.

"This week is a time to focus on the role each of us can play in creating safe, healthy workplaces and communities," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "There is always more work to be done in building a safer Saskatchewan."

Safety and Health Week, formerly known as North American Occupational Safety and Health Week, began in 1997 and is observed annually in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The purpose of the day is to focus employers, employees, partners and the public on the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home and in the community.

Visit the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety's website for more information and tools and resources for safety and health in the workplace.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety fosters safe, healthy and productive workplaces for Saskatchewan through education, intervention and enforcement.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shane Seilman

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-520-2705

Email: shane.seilman2@gov.sk.ca