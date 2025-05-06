Exmark Features Jack Holmes of Degree Lawn & Landscape in New Signature Series Video

Jack Holmes, Owner, Degree Lawn and Landscape Mowing Production Manager, Jesse White, reviews the plan for the day with his team members. Degree Lawn handles both residential and commercial mowing accounts.

Mason, OH-based landscape contractor prioritizes work-life balance for his team

We’re pretty much working with friends all day” — Jack Holmes, Owner, Degree Lawn & Landscape

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark recently launched a new episode of its Signature Stories video series featuring Mason, Ohio-based landscape contractor, Jack Holmes, owner of Degree Lawn & Landscaping.

Signature Series episodes offer a look inside the day-to-day operations of top lawn care professionals across the country that are using Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care machines to take their businesses to the next level.

Holmes said he was inspired to move into the landscape contracting business in 1999, while working at an office job after college.

“Our office was a full glass building,” Holmes said. “Every day I’d look outside on our grounds, and they just looked amazing. Everything was striped out, looking amazing.

“At that point, I thought ‘man, I could really get into this’”.

Partnering initially with a friend, Holmes had just a truck, a 12-foot trailer, and two mowers. Growth came quickly in the first year, and by the second year, Holmes found the critical break he needed to quickly scale his operation.

Through his aunt, Holmes met the owner of a local landscape business that he was looking to sell, but he had no idea how good the terms of the deal would end up being.

“At the end of the day, he was like, ‘I don’t need to sell it to you,’” Holmes said. “I just want to give it to you. I think you’re going to be successful with it.”

The acquisition provided Holmes with about 45 existing accounts, plus the infrastructure and equipment to service them. After quickly adding about 40 new accounts, Holmes said business started snowballing.

Today, a team of 40 employees service the company’s commercial clients, while the residential side of the business employs 25 to 30 workers.

Holmes said the company culture is very team driven, with a priority placed on each team member’s work-life balance and quality of life.

“We’re pretty much working with friends all day,” Holmes said. “It’s just nice to have team members you can lean on when you need it.”

According to Holmes, one advantage Degree Lawn & Landscape has is the Exmark mowers it uses to maintain client properties.

“When we switched over to Exmark, one of our sales reps from a small dealer said ‘hey, you’ve got to try these things,’” Holmes said. “After I got on it (the Exmark mower), I realized how smoothly it ran. And for me, the cut quality advantage was a game changer.”

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the Signature Stories video series highlights the persistence, perspective and skills lawn care professionals must have to run a profitable landscape maintenance business.

“Each of us on the Exmark team are honored to work with leading landscape professionals, including Degree Lawn & Landscape” Briggs said. “We see how hard they work. That’s why we’re committed to building the commercial mowers they need to finish jobs faster, so they can do more each day.

“Whether through innovation, evolution, or a combination of both, we at Exmark are focused on giving customers a distinct competitive advantage.”

View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles.

