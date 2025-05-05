Celebrating Early Childhood Education Month by Supporting Early Childhood Educators

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2025

The month of May has been proclaimed as Early Childhood Education Month in Saskatchewan and May 14th has been proclaimed as Early Childhood Educator (ECE) Appreciation Day.

The month provides an opportunity to celebrate and thank the thousands of dedicated professionals who play a significant role in creating and implementing programs that support the physical, social-emotional and intellectual development of children in Saskatchewan.

To continue building skill and capacity in this profession, the Government of Saskatchewan has updated the Child Care Licensee's Manual to provide more opportunity for ECE's by providing all regulated child care facilities two days per licensing year for professional development.

In addition to this update, to align with the requirements for family and group home child care operators, changes introduced to The Child Care (Grants) Amendment Regulations, 2025, will require all staff working in child care centres to complete a minimum of six hours of professional development annually.

"I am proud to proclaim May as Early Childhood Education month and May 14th as Early Childhood Educators Appreciation Day to celebrate and recognize all that they do for Saskatchewan families," Education Minister Everrett Hindley said. "We have heard from the sector that there is limited time for staff to carry out planning and learning together. In support of our ECE's, these additional two days for professional development will further provide Saskatchewan ECEs opportunities to build their knowledge and to stay on top of best practices that support children's growth and development."

"Early childhood educators are the heart of our child care system," Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association Interim Executive Director Ashley Elgert said. "Every day, they show up with care, creativity and deep commitment to the children and families they support. We are pleased to see the ministry respond to what we and others in the sector have long advocated for - dedicated time for professional development. These changes are a meaningful step forward in valuing ECEs and investing in their continued growth, while recognizing the essential role they play in Saskatchewan communities."

Early childhood educators are critical to an expanded, high quality regulated child care system and work in regulated child care centres and homes, Prekindergarten classrooms, the Early Childhood Intervention Program and Early Years Family Resource Centres.

In the coming weeks, Saskatchewan residents will see a public awareness campaign focused on a career in early childhood education and the role they play in shaping young minds during their most formative years. Learn more by visiting: www.saskatchewan.ca/early-childhood-educator.

